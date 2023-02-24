A bear under the influence and going on a rampage in cinemas was a silly premise at first, but it’s gone on to rake in rave reviews. Now that it’s in cinemas, we introduce you to Scott Seiss and confirm where to watch Cocaine Bear this weekend.

The horror comedy will be sharing a cinema run with another psychotic bear in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

Directed and co-produced by Elizabeth Banks and written by Jimmy Warden, the dark comedy, Cocaine Bear, is inspired by the true story of an American black bear that consumed a whole bag of the titular drug in 1985.

Who is Scott Seiss from Cocaine Bear?

Scott Seiss is primarily known for his fame on the social media platform, TikTok, where he introduced the viral Ikea employee videos.

Nicknamed “The Angry Retail Guy,” Seiss currently has 1.7 million followers on the platform, with over 25 million likes.

His Ikea series, including “10 minutes before close” and “Return without a receipt,” have all accumulated between 1 to 7 million views each.

In Cocaine Bear, Seiss plays paramedic, Tom, who has to flee the high bear alongside everyone else, and the comedian is also embarking on improv shows in the states.

Additionally, Seiss has created a parody video on Twitter, informing viewers on what they need to know before watching Cocaine Bear – which is a bit of fun poking at Marvel’s plea for viewers to read certain comic books before seeing a new installment in the MCU.

Where to watch Cocaine Bear

The only place you can watch Cocaine Bear is in your local theatres, and cinema exclusive releases can stay in theatres anywhere between 14-90 days, depending on their popularity.

Universal Pictures is distributing Cocaine Bear, therefore, the comedy will come to Peacock approximately eight weeks after its cinema debut, putting its streaming date somewhere in mid-to-late April.

You can expect the movie’s Amazon Prime debut to arrive sometime in August 2023, around four months after its Peacock release.

Cocaine Bear also stars veteran actor, Keri Russell, who has been involved in a number of big-name franchises during her career.

Cocaine Bear – Cr. Universal Pictures/YouTube

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Cocaine Bear is now showing in theatres.

