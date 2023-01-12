The animated series, The Bad Batch, focuses on the morale and rivalry of the Empire’s clones and we explain who the solitary clone is from season 2’s title for episode 3.

The Bad Batch Season 3 has still to be green-lit by Disney Plus, but considering its popularity, that thumbs up may come before the Season 2 finale arrives.

Created by Dave Filoni for the streaming platform and considered a sequel spin-off to the animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch first premiered back in May 2021 following the titular Clone Force 99, also known as The Bad Batch, starring Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang in leading roles.

Who is the ‘solitary clone?’

The solitary clone is referring to the character Crosshair and his lonely path ahead detailed in episode 3.

We see Crosshair seeking companionship and friendship in other clones, but they are wary to converse with him after his speech about hating ‘regs’ – clones that have been genetically modified.

We know he is very much alone in the galaxy up until this point, however, when Commander Cody calls upon him for a mission to Desix, Crosshair begins to consider Cody a friend.

This sentiment is short-lived, though, when Cody eventually abandons the Empire after a run-in with separatists and their blatant annihilation of them.

Once again, Crosshair is left alone, and Vice Admiral Rampart later points out how many clones abandon their post on his watch in an attempt to isolate him.

With few clones sticking around these days (and who would in their right mind) this suggests that Crosshair could become the last clone standing in Imperial Army servitude.

How Many Episodes are in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 is confirmed to have 16 episodes, following the same episode count as its freshman season.

Each episode is expected to be between 23-75 minutes in length, with later installments harboring a longer runtime.

The final two installments, Episodes 15 and 16, will also air as a double bill, serving as the season finale on March 29, 2023.

Below, we have outlined Season 2’s release schedule in full:

Episode 1: Spoils of War – January 4, 2023

– January 4, 2023 Episode 2: Ruins of War – January 4, 2023

– January 4, 2023 Episode 3: The Solidarity Clone – January 11, 2023

– January 11, 2023 Episode 4: Faster – January 18, 2023

– January 18, 2023 Episode 5: Entombed – January 25, 2023

– January 25, 2023 Episode 6: Tribe – February 1, 2023

– February 1, 2023 Episode 7: The Clone Conspiracy – February 8, 2023

– February 8, 2023 Episode 8: Truth and Consequences – February 8, 2023

– February 8, 2023 Episode 9: The Crossing – February 15, 2023

– February 15, 2023 Episode 10: Retrieval – February 22, 2023

– February 22, 2023 Episode 11: Metamorphosis – March 1, 2023

– March 1, 2023 Episode 12: The Outpost – March 8, 2023

– March 8, 2023 Episode 13: Pabu – March 15, 2023

– March 15, 2023 Episode 14: Tipping Point – March 22, 2023

– March 22, 2023 Episode 15: The Summit – March 29, 2023

– March 29, 2023 Episode 16: Plan 99 – March 29, 2023

