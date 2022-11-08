Who killed Quilge Opie in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War episode 5 ‘Wrath as a Lightning’, and have we met this character before?

Spoiler warning: This article will contain spoilers for the Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War anime series, based on the content from the original manga – read on at your own discretion.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War continues to impress with devastating episode after devastating episode…and we are only five weeks into the new anime broadcast!

Episode 5 ‘Wrath as a Lightning’ was essentially three enormous fight sequences rolled into one continuous broadcast, with the episode starting by killing off one of the season’s main villains up until this point, Quilge Opie.

However, with the identity of his killer remaining a mystery by the end of episode 5, many fans are wondering who actually killed Quilge Opie in Bleach TYBW.

What happened in Bleach TYBW episode 5?

As Ichigo entered the Garganta, which is the temporary personal jail that Quilge created, the villainous captain can be seen lying on the ground, having been severely injured from Kisuke Urahara’s energy blast.

Before Ichigo can do anything, Quilge suddenly stands back up by using the Ransotengai power and begins to maniacally laugh as he berates those left alive for daring to fight him with any hope of victory.

“It seems he’s on a rampage inside. But it’s no use…His majesty granted me the letter ‘j’! Quilge Opie, ‘The Jail’! There’s no way you can escape from that prison! Now then, before the power that I absorbed from that monster disappears…I should eliminate all of you as well…” – Quilge Opie, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War episode 5.

Just as Quilge is about to kill the rest of the group, a giant red slash is sent through his body; through the left side of his head, through his torso, and even his legs – the two sides of his body flop to the group separately…

In a state of pure shock, a sword appears at the throat of Kisuke Urahara.

Who killed Quilge Opie in Bleach TYBW?

Quilge Opie was killed by an Arrancar called Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, as confirmed in the manga chapter following episode 5.

Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez is the Sexta (sixth) Espada in Aizen’s armed forces, with the ability of Pantera, i.e., the Panther-like Adjuchas-class Menos.

He made his first appearance in chapter 198 of the original manga and episode 116 of the anime adaptation.

“While appearing to be a laid-back individual, Grimmjow possesses a brutal, impulsive, and excessively violent personality alongside a lethally short temper. However, despite his aggression and obvious blood lust in battle, Grimmjow possesses a feral cunning and has a knack for quickly exploiting any opening his opponent reveals.” – Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, via Bleach Fandom.

Jaegerjaquez is shown as a tall, muscular man with spiked blue hair and green lines below his eyes, in reference to the Panthera genus of cats.

Exploring what happens next with Jaegerjaquez will mean spoiling upcoming episodes from the Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War anime. If you want to read ahead with the manga series, episode 6 ‘The Fire’ is expected to adapt chapters 506-510.

These chapters were featured in the 57th volume of the Bleach manga series. Physical copies of this volume are available via Amazon, Book Depository, Waterstones, and Bookshop.

Alternatively, digital copies can be acquired through Viz Media, Google Play, Apple iBooks, Amazon Kindle, and Barnes & Noble’s Nook service.

