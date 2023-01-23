As we allow the tragedy of HBO’s The Last of Us episode 2 to sink in, we get to know Christine Hakim who plays professor Ibu Ratna as she makes a startling discovery.

HBO’s The Last of Us episode 2 is off to a heartbreaking start in what can only be described as very much true to form for the franchise. Just ask anyone who has played the game and they will tell you that you’re in for a lot more tragedy and horror as we creep through season one.

In the pre-opening scenes of the post-apocalyptic TV show, we encounter for the first time professor Ibu Ratna. Let’s learn a bit about her and her character, shall we?

Newcomer Ibu Ratna makes an explosive entry to the series

A role that hasn’t been seen previously in the show or in The Last of Us game, professor Ibu Ratna is a welcome character to the series as we get to learn more about the virus’ background. In the opening credits set in Jakarta in 2003, Ratna can be seen trying to enjoy her food in a restaurant until she is escorted by the government to investigate a dangerous threat; a woman under the reign of a virus went on a crazed rampage who is now laying dead after being shot by soldiers and they need Ratna’s help to determine what happened.

Seeing as Ibu Ratna is a professor of mycology at the University of Indonesia and an expert on all things fungi, she’s able to inspect fungi threads pulled from the woman’s mouth and determine that she has Cordyceps, a genus of ascomycete fungi. Although, unfortunately, there is no good news for the virus; there’s no cure and the only thing left to do is to bomb the city in the hopes that it will contain the horrific infection.

Meet Christine Hakim

The wonderfully talented Christine Hakim plays the role of HBO’s The Last of Us’ Ibu Ratna. Born in December 1956 in Kuala Tungkal, Jambi, Indonesia, the 66-year-old has already had a lifetime full of incredible experiences and honors. The actress, producer, and activist has won six Citra Awards, received a lifetime achievement award from the Cinemanila International Film Festival, and served as a member of the jury at the Cannes Film Festival – and that’s only scratching the surface.

Setting out to initially be an architect or psychologist, Hakim went on to star in the 1973 film Cinta Pertama which earned her the Citra Award for best actress and screened her first work as a producer for the film Daun di Atas Bantal. You may have even remembered Hakim in the Hollywood movie Eat, Pray, Love as she starred beside Julia Roberts as a Balinese jamu seller.

In early 2000s, Hakim forced her attention on becoming an activist and founded the Christine Hakim feature, a foundation to promote public education about autism. In the same time period, Hakim married Jeroen Lezer, an actor, filmsales director, and writer.

To keep up with Hakim’s life journey, check out her Instagram page where she posts random pictures of what she’s been up to.

