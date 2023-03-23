Movies & Television

Yellowjackets season 2 release time on Showtime and Paramount Plus

The heat is on for the survivors.

By Jo Craig

Melanie Lynskey holding a gun and wearing a denim jacket in Yellowjackets
Yellowjackets - Cr. Showtime/Youtube

The stakes are rising in Yellowjackets season 2 as more mysteries are revealed through flashbacks and we confirm the release time and air date of season 2 on Showtime and Paramount Plus, discuss how many episodes are in this run, and introduce you to the cast this season.

Before season 2 debuts, fans are returning to the mystery surrounding Adam Martin’s back tattoo that has fuelled a few theories on his identity.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the American thriller and drama, Yellowjackets, was influenced by the real-life Donner Part and the Andes flight disaster of 1972, following a girl’s soccer team whose flight crashes in the Canadian wilderness, starring Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell.

Yellowjackets season 2 release time and air date

Yellowjackets season 2 is confirmed to be returning on Sunday, March 26, 2023, on the Showtime channel in the US at 9 PM ET.

Subscribers to the Showtime platform, however, will be able to stream the premiere two days earlier than the network’s debut, on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Matching that in the UK, British fans can tune into Paramount Plus to watch the new episode on March 24, 2023, also.

New episodes will arrive at Midnight ET for Showtime subscribers and Midnight GMT for UK subscribers to Paramount Plus.

Yellowjackets – Cr. Showtime/Youtube

Yellowjackets season 2 episode count

Uprozz recently reported that Yellowjackets season 2 would only have nine episodes, one installment shorter than its first season.

Despite a shorter sophomore run, the series has already been renewed for season 3 by Showtime, so fans don’t need to worry about getting shortchanged.

Our release schedule for the first five installments of season 2 also come with confirmed episode titles.

The official synopsis for season 2 is as follows:

 “Two months have passed since Shauna gave Jackie the cold shoulder— to disastrous results. In the face of their deepening hunger and fear, the tension among our Yellowjackets has only grown worse. The harsh conditions of winter are intensifying by the day, and the psyches of our survivors are deteriorating just as fast. Threatened by the darkness of the wilderness — and the haunting memories of it in the present — our former state champs will be forced to make impossible decisions. As they confront the horrible truth of what survival entails, the real nightmare for each of them will be to figure out who they are — and what they are willing to sacrifice in order to stay alive.”

Meet the Yellowjackets season 2 cast

Returning for season 2 are past heavyweights Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, et all, joining their younger selves Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, and more.

New additions to the cast this time around include The Lord of the Rings star, Elijah Wood, and Servant’s, Lauren Ambrose.

Jason Ritter – Lynskey’s real-life husband – is also joining the cast of season 2, however, his role is yet to be disclosed.

Below, we have included the full cast list for season 2:

  • Melanie Lynskey – Shauna (adult)
  • Sophie Nélisse – Shauna (young)
  • Tawny Cypress – Taissa (adult)
  • Jasmin Savoy Brown – Taissa (young)
  • Juliette Lewis – Natalie (Adult)
  • Sophie Thatcher – Natalie (young)
  • Christina Ricci – Misty (adult)
  • Samantha Hanratty – Misty (young)
  • Courtney Eaton – Lottie
  • Kevin Alves – Travis
  • Steven Krueger – Ben Scott
  • Warren Kole – Jeff Sadecki
  • Liv Hewson – Van
  • Sarah Desjardins – Callie Sadecki
  • Elijah Wood –  Walter
  • Lauren Ambrose – Van (adult)
  • Simone Kessell – Lottie (adult)
  • Nuha Jes Izman – Crystal
  • Nicole Maines – Lisa
  • François Arnaud –  Paul
  • Nia Sondaya – Akilah
Yellowjackets – Cr. Showtime/Youtube

