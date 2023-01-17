You might be wondering who that familiar face is who plays the role of the TV host on HBO’s The Last of Us opening scene. Let’s explore the actor Josh Brener.

Have you rewatched HBO’s The Last of Us yet? With its explosive first episode, you may have been in awe of everything that happened in its 82 minutes without ad breaks so taking another watch is probably a good idea, especially with some easter eggs you might have missed.

As we wait almost a whole week for episode two of HBO’s The Last of Us, let’s cast our minds back to the show’s opening scene and explore who plays the role of the TV host.

Josh Brener takes on the role of presenter in HBO’s The Last of Us

At the beginning of HBO’s The Last of Us episode one, we see a 1968 talk show taking place that includes two scientists, John Hannah and Christopher Heyerdahl, discussing pandemics and how fungus could evolve, due to warmer climates, in using human brains as their host. The conversation was the perfect gateway into the post-apocalyptic series that set the scene for newcomers on what to expect in the show.

The host of the talk show was played by Josh Brener, an actor and voice actor known for voicing Donatello, Neeku, and Mark Beaks. Born on 1 October 1984 in Houston, Texas and after graduating from Harvard University in 2007, 38-year-old Josh has been seen on shows that include The Mighty Ones, Love, Death and Robots, Rise of the Ninja Turtles, Nelson “Big Head” Bighetti on the HBO series Silicon Valley and even in a few episodes of Mystic Quest.

He is married to fellow actor and writer Meghan Falcone who is known for Foursome, Californication, and Future Man. Although Josh doesn’t seem to have an Instagram account, there is a fan IG page dedicated to the actor that hosts plenty of pictures of him throughout his career.

The Last of Us continues on Sunday, January 22 on HBO and HBO Max. For UK viewers episode 2 will be available on Sky and NOWTV the following day.

Show all