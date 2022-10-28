Who voices Count Dooku in Tales of the Jedi?

The Star Wars antagonist Count Dooku appears in the latest animated Star Wars series, Tales of the Jedi, on Disney Plus. After seeing the animated version of Christopher Lee’s Count Dooku, fans wonder who has lent his voice to the character.

As time passes, the Star Wars franchise is expanding even more, and not only the live-action movies of the franchise but the animated projects are also getting much popularity.

The six-episodic mini-series Tales of the Jedi was released on Disney Plus on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The six episodes come into two paths; one follows Ahsoka Tano’s life, and the other shows Count Dooku when he was a Jedi and not a Sith Lord.

Who is Count Dooku’s voice actor in Tales of the Jedi?

The American voice actor Corey Burton has given his voice to Count Dooku in Tales of the Jedi. However, it’s not the first time he has voiced the character; in fact, in several video games and animated projects, Corey lends his voice to Count Dooku.

Apart from this, the 67-year-old voice actor has also voiced several other characters, including Duck Tales‘ Ludwig Von Drake, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers‘ Zipper and Dale. He has also been involved in some big projects of The Walt Disney Company.

Who is Count Dooku in Star Wars?

Dooku was a Jedi who was born into a wealthy family and was made the heir to the family’s entire wealth. After training, he became the best swordsman in the galaxy and a reputed instructor in the temple. He lived as a Jedi for nearly seventy years, but unfortunately, a destructive battle on the planet Galidraan forced him to question the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order.

After that, he was manipulated by Naboos’ Supreme Chancellor Palpatine, aka Darth Sidious, due to which he ended up becoming the Lord of the Sith.

Count Dooku is a perfect example of becoming the evil you seek to destroy. Like Bendu said "Even the desire to do good, can lead some down that path" #TalesOfTheJedi pic.twitter.com/lrIP3uenQr — ????The Architect of your Extinction???? (@EJayMK) October 27, 2022