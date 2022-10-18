**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

A number of plays were in motion during Episode 9, including a surprising interaction between Alicent and Larys. As a by-product of that scene, we explain whose house was burned in House of the Dragon’s penultimate episode.

Episode 9, titled The Green Council, focused on Alicent’s decision to make Aegon king – Viserys’ final wish – which overthrew Rhaenyra behind her back, prompting Rhaenys to warn them.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

Whose House was Burned in House of the Dragon Episode 9? Who was Behind it?

Mysaria’s house was burned down during Episode 9 after the White Worm’s network of spies working for Otto Hightower was revealed to Queen Alicent.

Larys Strong ended up informing the Queen about this network and it was he who orchestrated the attack on the White Worm’s home after Alicent used Larys’ foot fetish to do her bidding.

The White Worm was the one who first told Otto about Rhaenyra and Daemon’s visit to the pleasure house, and she also revealed where Aegon was to Otto in Episode 9 in exchange for stopping the cruelty to children in Flea Bottom.

Fans React to House of the Dragon Foot Scene

House of the Dragon’s foot scene has gone down as one of the most uncomfortable scenes in Game of Thrones history.

Many were taken by surprise when Larys’ foot fetish was revealed, and to make matters worse, Alicent used it to her advantage.

Some fans are even admitting that the foot scene “gave them more trauma than the Red Wedding.”

That foot scene gave me more trauma than the Red Wedding — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) October 17, 2022

How Many Episodes are in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon has ten episodes to air within its first season and has settled into the release pattern of airing every Sunday until the end of October.

Going by the release schedule outlined below, the House of the Dragon finale will air on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Below we have included the release dates of the show to mark in your calendar alongside the episode titles:

Episode 1: The Heirs of the Dragon – Sunday, August 21, 2022

– Sunday, August 21, 2022 Episode 2: The Rogue Prince – Sunday, August 28, 2022

– Sunday, August 28, 2022 Episode 3: Second of His Name – Sunday, September 4, 2022

– Sunday, September 4, 2022 Episode 4: King of the Narrow Sea – Sunday, September 11, 2022

– Sunday, September 11, 2022 Episode 5: We Light the Way – Sunday, September 18, 2022

– Sunday, September 18, 2022 Episode 6: The Princess and the Queen – Sunday, September 25, 2022

– Sunday, September 25, 2022 Episode 7: Driftmark – Sunday, October 2, 2022

– Sunday, October 2, 2022 Episode 8: The Lord of the Tides – Sunday, October 9, 2022

– Sunday, October 9, 2022 Episode 9: The Green Council – Sunday, October 16, 2022

– Sunday, October 16, 2022 Episode 10: The Black Queen – Sunday, October 23, 2022

