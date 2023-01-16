Movies & Television

Who does John Hannah play in HBO's The Last of Us? Meet Dr. Neuman

By Jo Craig

John Hannah as Dr. Neuman in HBO's The Last of Us
HBO's The Last of Us - Cr. © 2023 Sky UK

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for HBO’s The Last of Us**

For viewers unfamiliar with the source material, we help to separate original characters from the adapted ones, starting with who John Hannah plays in The Last of Us.

Creator Craig Mazin teased the possibility of the show’s second season adapting the video game sequel, The Last of Us Part II, confirming season 1 would cover the entire first game.

Created by Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

Who does John Hannah play in The Last of Us? Meet Dr. Neuman

John Hannah plays Dr. Neuman, who is introduced within the first scene of The Last of Us adaptation.

It’s important to note that Dr. Neuman is an original character in the adaptation and is an epidemiologist who is being interviewed alongside another expert in 1968.

Neuman chimes in on the fungus, cordyceps, that can take complete control over an ant’s body, he explains:

“The fungus needs food to live. The fungus begins to devour its host from within, replacing the ant’s flesh with its own.”

Aside from the terrifying thought that this fungus is real – known as Ophiocordyceps unilateralis fungus in the real world – Dr. Neuman is insistent that if the world’s temperature rises, it will be able to sustain this fungus that could potentially infect billions of people – foreshadowing The Last of Us’ outbreak.

HBO’s The Last of Us – Cr. © 2023 Sky UK

Viewers will recognize Hannah from The Mummy fame

Scottish actor John Hannah began his acting career back in 1987, but most people will recognize the actor from his role in 1999’s The Mummy and its sequels, playing Jonathan Carnahan, Evelyn’s sister.

In addition to his popular 90s role, Hannah also starred in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, the series Damages, and the movie Sliding Doors.

Hannah has only been credited for one episode in The Last of Us, assuming his character will not return, but the actor has two upcoming roles in Miss the Kiss and Dark Glass.

Meet The Last of Us cast

Star Wars fans should instantly recognize The Mandalorian star, Pedro Pascal, as protagonist, Joel, accompanied by fellow Games of Thrones cast member, Bella Ramsey.

Candy and Yellowjackets actor, Melanie Lynskey, will be portraying antagonist, Kathleen, in a guest role further into the series, with Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, and Euphoria’s Storm Reid playing key characters from the video game.

Below, we have included the full cast list for HBO’s The Last of Us:

  • Pedro Pascal – Joel
  • Bella Ramsey – Ellie
  • Gabriel Luna – Tommy
  • Anna Torv – Tess
  • Merle Dandridge – Marlene
  • Nico Parker – Sarah
  • Murray Bartlett – Frank
  • Nick Offerman – Bill
  • Melanie Lynskey – Kathleen
  • Lamar Johnson – Henry
  • Keivonn Woodard – Sam
  • Graham Greene – Marlon
  • Elaine Miles – Florence
  • Storm Reid – Riley Abel
  • Scott Shepherd – David
  • Troy Baker – James
  • Jeffrey Pierce – Perry
  • Ashley Johnson – Anna
  • Rutina Wesley – Maria
The Last of Us – Cr. Photograph by Liane Hentscher / © and ?? 2022. Warner Media, LLC.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Last of Us is now streaming on HBO and HBO Max in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Jo Craig is a staff writer at GRV Media reporting pop culture content on Forever Geek and brainstorming with the HITC Entertainment team. After nearly a decade in the game, Jo finds dissecting Marvel trailers for hours standard practice and still finds time to review, analyse, and research film, anime, video games and everything on the nerdy spectrum. Maintaining a strong social media presence, Jo’s passion for contributing to the geek culture community is a staple in their work and the spark behind vibrant discussions with comrades, even though some disagree that The Lord of the Rings is the best franchise.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know