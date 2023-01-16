HBO's The Last of Us - Cr. © 2023 Sky UK

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for HBO’s The Last of Us**

For viewers unfamiliar with the source material, we help to separate original characters from the adapted ones, starting with who John Hannah plays in The Last of Us.

Creator Craig Mazin teased the possibility of the show’s second season adapting the video game sequel, The Last of Us Part II, confirming season 1 would cover the entire first game.

Created by Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

Who does John Hannah play in The Last of Us? Meet Dr. Neuman

John Hannah plays Dr. Neuman, who is introduced within the first scene of The Last of Us adaptation.

It’s important to note that Dr. Neuman is an original character in the adaptation and is an epidemiologist who is being interviewed alongside another expert in 1968.

Neuman chimes in on the fungus, cordyceps, that can take complete control over an ant’s body, he explains:

“The fungus needs food to live. The fungus begins to devour its host from within, replacing the ant’s flesh with its own.”

Aside from the terrifying thought that this fungus is real – known as Ophiocordyceps unilateralis fungus in the real world – Dr. Neuman is insistent that if the world’s temperature rises, it will be able to sustain this fungus that could potentially infect billions of people – foreshadowing The Last of Us’ outbreak.

HBO’s The Last of Us – Cr. © 2023 Sky UK

Viewers will recognize Hannah from The Mummy fame

Scottish actor John Hannah began his acting career back in 1987, but most people will recognize the actor from his role in 1999’s The Mummy and its sequels, playing Jonathan Carnahan, Evelyn’s sister.

In addition to his popular 90s role, Hannah also starred in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, the series Damages, and the movie Sliding Doors.

Hannah has only been credited for one episode in The Last of Us, assuming his character will not return, but the actor has two upcoming roles in Miss the Kiss and Dark Glass.

Brendan Fraser, John Hannah, and Rachel Weisz in The Mummy (1999) pic.twitter.com/ojamNg4CNV — Frame Found (@framefound) July 9, 2022

Meet The Last of Us cast

Star Wars fans should instantly recognize The Mandalorian star, Pedro Pascal, as protagonist, Joel, accompanied by fellow Games of Thrones cast member, Bella Ramsey.

Candy and Yellowjackets actor, Melanie Lynskey, will be portraying antagonist, Kathleen, in a guest role further into the series, with Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, and Euphoria’s Storm Reid playing key characters from the video game.

Below, we have included the full cast list for HBO’s The Last of Us:

Pedro Pascal – Joel

– Joel Bella Ramsey – Ellie

– Ellie Gabriel Luna – Tommy

– Tommy Anna Torv – Tess

– Tess Merle Dandridge – Marlene

– Marlene Nico Parker – Sarah

– Sarah Murray Bartlett – Frank

– Frank Nick Offerman – Bill

– Bill Melanie Lynskey – Kathleen

– Kathleen Lamar Johnson – Henry

– Henry Keivonn Woodard – Sam

– Sam Graham Greene – Marlon

– Marlon Elaine Miles – Florence

– Florence Storm Reid – Riley Abel

– Riley Abel Scott Shepherd – David

– David Troy Baker – James

– James Jeffrey Pierce – Perry

– Perry Ashley Johnson – Anna

– Anna Rutina Wesley – Maria

The Last of Us – Cr. Photograph by Liane Hentscher / © and ?? 2022. Warner Media, LLC.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Last of Us is now streaming on HBO and HBO Max in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK.

Show all