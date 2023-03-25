Following the shocking events of John Wick: Chapter 4, we discuss if the protagonist will be in spin-offs The Continental and Ballerina, and explore theories surrounding the character’s fate.

Chapter 4 has a very high kill count, as expected, but fans want to know if the dog survives and what type of canine is gracing the screen.

Directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, the neo-noir action movie, John Wick: Chapter 4, is a direct sequel to Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and the fourth in the franchise, following Keanu Reeves’ titular hitman and starring Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and more.

**Warning – Major spoilers ahead**

MORE JOHN WICK: John Wick Chapter 4’s Belgian Malinois was played by five different dogs

Will John Wick be in The Continental?

No, John Wick is not confirmed to be appearing in The Continental in any capacity where it stands right now.

The television series is a prequel focusing on the franchise’s safe spot for assassins, The Continental hotel, and it’s set during the 70s.

Since John was in his 30s during the events of the first movie, which took place in 2014, that would mean the hitman to be would be a kid or teenager during the events of the spin-off show.

There is a chance that one of the characters will bump into a young John Wick at some point for a small cameo.

The Continental is scheduled to release sometime in September 2023, airing three 90-minute episodes on Peacock.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Will John Wick be in Ballerina?

Yes, Keanu Reeves is confirmed to be returning as John Wick in the prequel movie, which will also star Ana De Armas as the lead.

Armas will play Rooney, the titular ballerina-turned-assassin, following on from the character’s brief cameo in Parabellum, except she was played by Unity Phelan in the movie.

Ballerina will also see the return of Ian McShane and feature one of Lance Reddick’s final performances, alongside newcomers to the franchise, Gabriel Byrne and The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus.

Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

MORE JOHN WICK: John Wick 4’s Donnie Yen is not visually impaired despite playing two blind fighters

Is John Wick really dead? Theories explored

**Spoilers ahead**

After an intense chapter, John Wick passes away on the church steps after suffering from major blood loss and exhaustion.

However, a major theory surrounding the protagonist’s surprising death is that his death was faked or not as it seems.

The audience never actually sees Wick’s moment of death, it’s just implied, nor do we see a body being buried before it cuts to a scene of Winston and Bowery King looking over John’s grave.

Since John has sustained grievous injuries throughout the entire franchise, it’s certainly a shock to see him succumb to similar injuries now…unless he faked it.

It wouldn’t be the first time John has staged an out since he managed to fake his death in Parabellum in the eyes of the High Table’s Adjudicator and recovered underground with Bowery King.

Additionally, Lionsgate CEO, Jon Feltheimer, previously confirmed back in 2020 that John Wick 5 was already in production, which suggests the protagonist’s return.

The reason why John can confidently return in the Ballerina spin-off is that the movie is a prequel set before the events of the current installment.

Since a fifth film in the major franchise has been green-lit, fans can rest assured that John is, once and again, recovering from his wounds somewhere in order to go again.

John Wick: Chapter 4 – Cr. Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now in cinemas worldwide.

Show all