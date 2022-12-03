Willow Season 1 Episode 3 Release date and Time

The 1988 film Willow gets a TV series adaptation that has already arrived on Disney Plus with the first two episodes. Now, fans want to know when the series will come with its third episode.

It’s been a while since we bid goodbye to the fantasy TV shows like House of The Dragon and Lord of The Rings. Now, it’s time for us to embrace the storyline of Willow, the new Disney Plus show that has a similar vibe to the shows mentioned above.

Queen Bavmorda is back with her evil intentions, so does the sorcerer Willow Ufgood. Now, Ufgood is the one who can protect everyone from the evil queen. Well, when does the next episode land on the streamer so that we can witness what the plot of the series has to offer?

When will Willow Season 1 Episode 3 Release?

Willow Season 1 episode 3 will officially be released on Disney Plus on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 12:00 AM PST. Following the Pacific Timing, the episode will get released in regions worldwide at:

Eastern Time – 3:00 AM

British Time – 8:00 AM

European Time – 9:00 AM

India Time – 12:30 PM

Philippine Time – 3:00 PM

Korea Time – 4:00 PM

Australia Time – 5:30 PM

What happened previously in Willow?

Willow Season 1 introduced us to an arrogant teenager, Kit, and her twin brother Airk who are the children of Sorsha and Val Kilmer, aka Madmartigan. However, we did not see Madmartigan in the show, and we soon learned that he had left his wife and children behind.

Sorsha wants her daughter Kit to get married to the prince of Galladorn, but Kit is not at all interested in him. When Airk speaks in favor of his sister, Sorsha stops him. On the other side, the one we see as Dove, a maid, who is in love with Airk, is none other than Elora Danan, the baby we saw at the beginning of episode 1.

After Madmartigan, Airk is the only male heir to the kingdom’s throne, but seeing his immature nature, the kingdom’s responsibilities are directly passed on to Kit. She is not interested in this either, so she plans to elope after bidding goodbye to her girlfriend, Jade. However, things didn’t go as she planned because Airk got kidnapped by the Gales. Everyone seeks help from Willow, who now has to lead the gang so that Airk can be rescued.