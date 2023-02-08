Movies & Television

You season 4 release time and cast on Netflix

By Jo Craig

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in a tweed jacket with a woman's hands on his face in
You - Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

What mess could Joe Goldberg find himself in about London? Fans are going to find out when the new season of You returns on Netflix and we confirm the release date and time of season 4, introduce you to the new cast, and explore the episode count and release schedule.

Season 1 of the popular Netflix series debuted back in September 2018 on its previous platform, Lifetime. Season 2 moved to Netflix and premiered in December 2019, with a third run released in October 2021.

Developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble for Netflix, and based on the novel series of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, the American psychological thriller, You, follows Joe Goldberg, who is part stalker, part serial killer and removes any threats that come in the way of his budding romances. 

You season 4 release date and time

You season 4 is scheduled to release on Thursday, February 9, 2023, available to stream on Netflix.

Following the pattern of most Netflix shows, season 4 will premiere at Midnight PT, which translates to the following time where you are:

  • Eastern Time: 3 AM EST
  • British Time: 8 AM GMT
  • European Time: 9 AM CET
  • India Time: 12.30 PM IST
  • Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT
You – Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Meet the season 4 cast

Aside from Penn Badgley’s fourth return as serial killer Joe, Tati Gabrielle is the only past cast member returning as Marienne.

New faces this season include Stephen Hagan, Tilly Kepper, and Lukas Gage, with Charlotte Ritchie on board as Joe’s main love interest, Kate.

Below, we have included the full cast list for season 4:

  • Penn Badgley – Joe Goldberg/Jonathan Moore
  • Tati Gabrielle – Marienne Bellamy
  • Charlotte Ritchie – Kate
  • Stephen Hagan – Malcolm
  • Tilly Keeper – Lady Phoebe
  • Lukas Gage – Adam Pratt
  • Amy-Leigh Hickman – Nadia
  • Ed Speleers – Rhys Montrose
  • Ben Wiggins – Roald Walker-Burton
  • Aidan Cheng – Simon
  • Niccy Lin – Sophie

How many episodes are in You season 4? Release schedule explained

You season 4 is confirmed to have 10 installments, following the episode count of its first three seasons.

The show’s fourth run has a different release schedule this time around, with the season being broken into two parts instead of all episodes dropping at the same time.

The first five episodes of season 4 will air on Thursday, February 9, 2023, and the subsequent five installments will premiere one month later on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Below, we have included season 4’s release schedule in full, complete with the titles we know so far: 

  • Episode 1: Joe Takes a Holiday – February 9, 2023
  • Episode 2: Portrait of the Artist – February 9, 2023
  • Episode 3: Eat the Rich – February 9, 2023
  • Episode 4: Hampsie – February 9, 2023
  • Episode 5: The Fox and the Hound – February 9, 2023
  • Episode 6: TBA – March 9, 2023
  • Episode 7: TBA – March 9, 2023
  • Episode 8: TBA – March 9, 2023
  • Episode 9: TBA – March 9, 2023
  • Episode 10: TBA – March 9, 2023

