What date and time will Yuri Is My Job release around the world, and what is the new Girls Love comedy anime all about?

Another day at the start of the 2023 Spring anime broadcasting slate, another set of new series are preparing to make their global premiere.

This includes the upcoming Girls Love comedy series, Yuri Is My Job, which is set to be simulcast around the world via the Crunchyroll streaming service.

Here is everything that fans need to know about Yuri Is My Job, including the release date, time, and synopsis for this new café adventure.

What is Yuri Is My Job about?

Yuri Is My Job is an upcoming Girls Love comedy series, adapting Miman’s original manga series and co-produced by Studio Passione (Citrus) and Studio Lings (Love To LIE Angle).

The series will tell the story of Hime Shiraki, a high school student who appears to have the perfect life – good grades, a happy family, lots of friends, and the admiration of the boys in her class. In truth, Hime uses this picture-perfect façade to chase her dream; becoming the trophy wife of a billionaire.

One day, Hime accidentally falls down a flight of stairs in her school and injures the arm of a classmate called Mai Mikoshiba; who becomes upset when she realizes that she will no longer be able to work at the café she runs during recovery.

Fortunately, the two work out a deal where Hime works as Mai’s replacement until she is back to full health, and Hime initially appears like a natural at waitressing. However, things are not quite as they appear; not only is the café themed around an all-girls school, but there is one colleague who seems to hate Hime for no obvious reason.

Yuri Is My Job release date and time confirmed

Yuri Is My Job is scheduled to premiere around the world on Thursday, April 6.

As confirmed by Crunchyroll, new episodes of the Yuri Is My Job anime will release for OTT streaming at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 7 AM

Eastern Time – 10 AM

British Time – 3 PM

European Time – 4 PM

India Time – 7:30 PM

Philippine Time – 10 PM

Australia Eastern Standard Time – 12 AM

Crunchyroll offers a 14-day free trial for new customers if you want to try out Yuri Is My Job before spending any money; premium subscriptions start at $7.99 a month.

Original author Miman shared a celebratory comment on the series’ Japanese website, congratulating the global fanbase on the upcoming anime adaptation.

Miman shared, “The school is ablaze with color at this good news, and the students are rejoicing, singing, and anticipating every day. It is a beautiful sight, just like flowers blooming all at once.”

“Putting such jokes aside, I am really happy. It was my dream to make an animated film. I believe it has come true thanks to all of you who have wished for it. I am so happy and excited that the manga I drew will be reborn in another form. This work depicts the two sides of the girls who work at the concept café. They are all clumsy girls who are hiding something. We hope that everyone will enjoy the stories of these girls.”

