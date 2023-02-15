The Zom 100 anime adaptation is set to release in July 2023 with confirmation that Hulu will stream the series in the United States.

It’s certainly a busy old time for the Zom 100 franchise; not only is volume 13 of the original manga set to release in a few days but there are live-action movie and anime adaptations also set to premiere in 2023.

This includes an upcoming anime adaptation by Studio Bug Films, which was recently revealed to be preparing for a Summer premiere.

Here is everything that fans need to know about Zom 100, including the synopsis, release window, and OTT streaming for the upcoming anime adaptation.

What is the Zom 100 anime about?

The Zom 100 anime series is actually an adaptation of an original manga of the same name by author Haro Aso and illustrator Koutarou Takata.

Zom 100 tells the story of Akira Tendou, a 24-year-old who lives in squalor in a tiny Tokyo city apartment. After three years working within corporate Japan, Akira has become depressed at not only his chances for a romantic relationship with his co-worker Ohtori, but also at how modern society has developed in recent decades.

One night, he falls asleep in front of a movie about a zombie apocalypse with envy in his eyes; he longs for adventure and especially one with a more brutal twist. When he awakens, he finds his landlord feasting on the remains of his neighbor…the zombie apocalypse has officially begun!

Despite flesh-eating zombies rampaging across the city, Akira has never felt more alive and sets himself a target; complete a bucket list of 100 zombie-related ideas before he is ultimately consumed by the monsters himself.

Zom 100 anime release and streaming explained

The Zom 100 anime adaptation is scheduled to premiere around the world in July 2023 as part of the Summer TV slate.

Variety recently confirmed this targeted release window and whilst a more specific date remains TBA, Zom 100 will be available to stream via Hulu in the United States.

International streaming partners are yet to be announced, but fans should expect Disney Plus to acquire the distribution rights as they have notably done with Tokyo Revengers; which is currently streaming on Hulu in the US, and Disney Plus worldwide.

The lead role of Akira will be played by Shuuichirou Umeda; more cast members are expected to be revealed over the coming months.

In a statement shared by Variety, mangaka Aso noted, “I’ve had a chance to take a sneak peek at the script, character design, and teasers, and I have to say, they’re all beautiful; the quality is great.”

“I’m thrilled! I can’t wait to see Akira and his friends come to life, now through the medium of animation, to see them in color, with actual voices, with actual music,” said Aso in a prepared statement.” – Haro Aso, via Variety.

Series illustrator Takata added, “It’s such an honor to know that ‘Zom 100’ is getting an anime adaptation! Seeing all the pieces come together through everyone’s hard work is amazing.”

“The first time I read ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ I was struck by the way Akira puts his whole heart into everything he does. He really kept me turning the page. Akira battles his way through all these zombies, but you also get to see him get real with himself, all the while managing to make his dreams a reality. I want to do the same. As his voice actor, I want to really understand Akira and challenge myself in every way.” – Shuuichirou Umeda, via Variety.

Whilst Zom 100 fans are looking ahead to the upcoming anime adaptation, a live-action movie is in the works from Netflix and is set to release sometime later in 2023.

Akira will be played in the Netflix film by Eiji Akaso, who previously played Ryuga in the iconic Kamen Rider franchise.

“You will find all the common traits of a zombie movie and yet, I wanted to throw in a new character like Akira which you don’t find common. He’s a guy that knows how to best get ahead in life by doing what he wants. I created Akira’s character to encourage people to be as compassionate.” – Haro Aso, via Geeked Week livestream.

