When will Aar Ya Paar release for OTT streaming around the world, what is the new series about, and which platform will be showcasing it?

It remains a busy end to the year for fans of excellent Indian series and films, with the likes of Chhota Bheem, DSP, and Rocket Gang all set to premiere worldwide.

However, arguably the biggest drop remaining in 2022 is the upcoming special series called Aar Ya Paar; a Hindi-language action drama from Edgestorm Productions.

So, what is Aar Ya Paar about, when will it release around the world, and which OTT streaming platform will be showcasing the new series?

Aar Ya Paar: OTT streaming release explained

Aar Ya Paar is scheduled to release for OTT streaming via the Disney Plus Hotstar platform on Friday, December 30.

A specific release time has not been confirmed by either the showrunners or Disney Plus Hotstar; however, the title is expected to be made available from 12 AM IST.

The new series will tell the story of a tribesman archer, whose community has lived peacefully in a forest area for thousands of years as the modern world inched closer and closer to their land.

Shortly after Uranium is found on their territory, a powerful businessman sets his eyes on an unimaginable profit; the only problem is that the tribe refuses to give up their land.

After his tribe is massacred by mercenaries working for the industrialist, it’s up to the same would-be archer to deliver a rather pointed sense of justice; can he adapt to the modern world and get revenge?

“A valiant tribal archer becomes a deadly assassin to safeguard his tribe from the merciless modern world.” – Aar Ya Paar preview, via IMDB.

Starring in the new series as the main cast is Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ashish Vidyarthi,

Patralekhaa Paul, Aditya Rawal, Sumeet Vyas, and Nakul Roshan Sahdev.

Disney Plus Hotstar offers the following subscription packages to new customers:

Premium – Rs 1499 per year, advertisement-free, four devices at 4K resolution

Super – Rs 899 per year, advertisement-supported, two devices at Full HD

Premium – Rs 299 per month, advertisement-free, four devices at 4K resolution

All episodes of Aar Ya Paar are set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 30.

