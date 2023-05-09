Adam Warlock makes his MCU debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and we explain the anti-villain’s cocoon and reveal his first appearance in Marvel Comics.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will serve as the final film in the GOTG trilogy and the 32nd film in the MCU, starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3**

Adam Warlock’s cocoon explained

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, the High Evolutionary and High Priestess Ayesha explained to the audience that Adam Warlock was conceived within a cocoon and removed too early, which is why his intelligence appears to be limited in the movie.

In Marvel Comics, Adam Warlock is a genetically-engineered being created by the Enclave and he was born within a regenerative cocoon.

Whenever Warlock gets injured in the comics, he returns to this cocoon in order to heal himself, however, the cocoon did not make an appearance in Volume 3, only in the post-credits scene for Volume 2 was Warlock’s cocoon seen and looked like a sort of sarcophagus.

Adam Warlock’s first Marvel Comics appearance

Adam Warlock first appeared in Fantastic Four #66 in June 1967, referred to only as Him, and then appeared as Warlock for the first time in Marvel Premiere #1 in April 1972.

The character was created by Marvel legends Stan Lee, writer Jim Starlin, and Jack Kirby and the character’s inception came from a discussion between Kirby and Steve Ditko about the Ojectivism ideology.

Previously known only as Him, Roy Thomas gave Adam Warlock his name after writing a number of solo stories for the character.

Meet the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 3

The original Guardians cast, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, et all, are returning for the final fight. Even Zoe Saldana is returning as Gamora despite her character’s downfall in Infinity War.

Chukwudi Iwuji will portray the movie’s antagonist, the High Evolutionary, alongside MCU newcomer Will Poulter, fulfilling the role of Adam Warlock.

Below, we have listed the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 3:

