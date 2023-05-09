Marvel fans are embarking on one final mission with the Guardians this month and we explain Peter Quill’s ‘Freakies’ t-shirt in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and reveal where you can get your own ‘Yeah Baby’ shirt as well.

We previously discussed who Miley Cyrus played in the second Guardians of the Galaxy feature and how the singer was replaced by Tara Strong in the third chapter.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will serve as the final film in the GOTG trilogy and the 32nd film in the MCU, starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3**

What are Freakies?

During the final post-credits scene, we return to Peter back on Earth eating cereal with his grandfather at the kitchen table and he’s wearing a t-shirt that says ‘Freakies.’

Freakies is actually a real-life breakfast cereal sold in the United States and created by Ralston, and it’s likely the cereal that Peter was eating in the scene.

The cereal is made up of crunchy, brown torus shapes with seven creatures added into the mix in different colors, including BossMoss, Hamhose, and Gargle.

Where to get Peter Quill’s ‘Yeah Baby’ t-shirt

Peter Quill’s t-shirt from the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie became hot property after its premiere and every fan wanted it for their closet.

The grey shirt with the words ‘Yeah Baby’ written in Klyn typeface can be seen on the front of the shirt and this font appeared again in Volume 3 within the Guardians’ sign.

Quill’s shirt is available to buy from a variety of t-shirt storefronts, including Amazon, Etsy, and Game.

Is this the last Guardians of the Galaxy movie?

Director James Gunn has been very vocal about Volume 3 being the final Guardians of the Galaxy movie – that he will be attached to at least.

The final title card of the movie also seems to confirm that the Guardians of the Galaxy will not be appearing in future MCU projects, as the card read: The Legendary Star-Lord will return.

This means Peter Quill is likely to make a comeback during the Secret Wars or Kang Dynasty arcs, since he will be on Earth, but that may be it for the Guardians.

Actors Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldana also spoke out about how Volume 3 would be their final performances as Drax and Gamora.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in cinemas worldwide.

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know

Gaming Trailers