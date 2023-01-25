Ciri cosplay from The Witcher 3 is a mirror image of the resilient Princess

If you love all things The Witcher 3 this Ciri cosplay is bound to blow your mind as Charess steps into the shoes of the princess of Cintra.

The Witcher 3 has been classed as one of the greatest open-world roleplaying games of all time, and there’s good reason for that. Not only does the title has some of the best landscapes and environments seen in any game but it also has incredible side quests and most importantly, some of the most in-depth and complex characters to boot.

Other than the grumpy yet charming witcher Geralt of Rivia, The Witcher 3 boasts the sassy and magical Yennefer and also the unforgettable adopted daughter of the pair Ciri, the deuteragonist of the franchise.

We take a look at this stunning cosplay by the talented Charess as she gets into the role of the Lady of Space and Time.

Ciri cosplay The Witcher 3

There have been many Ciri cosplays since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released all the way back in 2015 but only a few really stand out due to their incredible skillset and determination. That’s where Charess comes into the frame. Hailing all the way from Iloilo City which is on Panay Island in the Philippines, Charess is no amateur when it comes to cosplaying.

Already setting her name in lights in the cosplaying world, Charess has morphed into many amazing characters already, some of which include Neon from Valorant, Zoya from the mobile game Path to Nowhere, Ada Wong from Resident Evil 4, and many others.

Of course, her Ciri cosplay highlights just how amazing Charess is and also how easily they can take on the character of another so brilliantly, they almost become them! With the help of an equally skilled team that included photographer Jeffrey Capilitan/ Photography, makeup by @satomi.makeup armor and weaponry by @amadocrafts, and outfit crafting by @shocross, Charess’ Ciri cosplay is a work of art stitched together by an entire team.

To check out more on Charess’ other cosplays and to keep up to date with her world, make sure to visit her Instagram and Facebook page.

