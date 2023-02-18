Theory: Kang to become Marvel's Beyonder after Quantumania ending

Marvel fans are in for one zany ride this weekend and we explain the ending of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, reveal if Kang dies, and discuss the theory that the Conqueror will become Marvel’s the Beyonder.

Marvel fans heading to the cinema this weekend should note that there are two post-credits scenes in Ant-Man 3, one of them appearing mid-credits.

Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features returning stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and more as the titular superheroes face-off against Kang the Conquerer and the Quantum Realm.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania**

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania ending explained – Does Kang die?

During the final battle sequence of Quantumania, Janet, Hank, Cassie, and Hope manage to escape the Quantum Realm via a portal created by Janet in Kang’s domain.

Before Scott can step through, Kang – who was previously presumed to be dead after succumbing to an army of Ants – emerges from the rubble and floors Scott before making an attempt to run through the portal himself.

After being knocked back by Hope’s Wasp, the pair battle Kang for a final time before he is defeated and sucked into his multiversal engine that powers his time machine.

It is assumed that Kang has been sucked into oblivion and subsequently killed, but that may not be the last we see of this variant.

Theory: Will Kang become Marvel’s Beyonder?

There’s a theory going around the Marvel fandom that suggests Kang has been sucked into a place known as the “Beyond Realm.”

This realm is dubbed the “engine room” in the comics, with other names including The Wild Spaces Beyond Reality, Heaven, The Mystery, The Outside, and The Universe of the Beyonders.

Marvel’s Beyonder is known to be a childlike character of the titular race known to dwell in the Beyond Realm.

The Beyonder is ignorant of other Beyonders and created the infamous Secret Wars, almost like his playtime.

He was the one behind Battleworld, a planet created by the Beyonder using components from many worlds, including Earth, in order to host these Secret Wars – pitting heroes and villains against each other in an arena.

Considering the possibility that Kang has been sucked into this Beyond Realm, combined with his already booming sense of self-importance, it’s possible that he will serve as the MCU’s Beyonder.

but I think the exiled Kang will come back even stronger and not only fight the Avengers but also take revenge on the Council of Kang’s. I think he will become the ultimate Kang Variant as The Beyonder and be the villain of Secret Wars #KangTheConqueror pic.twitter.com/C2WvngfXB4 — Owen (@OwennZo) February 18, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumanina is now in theatres worldwide.

