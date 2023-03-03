After a comical skit between the two actors at the SAG Awards went viral, we reveal if Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza are related to clear up confusion.

Ortega recently appeared on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones by First We Feast, following in the footsteps of Plaza who did the interview three years prior.

With Ortega currently promoting the release of Scream 6 in theatres next week, on the back of her success with Netflix’s Wednesday, Plaza is currently starring in the movie, Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, and will also be a part of Marvel’s upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos series.

Are Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza related?

No, Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza and not related.

Ortega is the fourth of six children in her family from parents of Mexican and Puerto Rica descent, while Plaza has two younger sisters, Renee and Natalie.

Plaza has previously revealed that she is half-Puerto Rican, which explains the actors’ slight physical similarities.

This isn’t the first time Ortega has been linked to another actor, as many believed the she was married to her Wednesday co-star, Gwendoline Christie after Ortega declared her love during an interview.

Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza present at the 2023 SAG Awards

Ortega and Plaza presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series at the 2023 SAG Awards, which is when viewers likely noticed their similarities.

Their traits in common were accentuated by the actors’ accompanying comical skit, which saw both acting dark and brooding – mannerisms both Ortega and Plaza have utilized in their careers.

The skit involved Plaza saying, “I don’t know why they paired us up together,” with Ortega responding, “Yeah, I know…we have nothing in common.”

Plaza continued, “We should find the people who did this,” with Ortega suggesting, “And curse their families and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations,” with the latter part said in unison.

Plaza then admitted that she saw why the awards paired them together.

