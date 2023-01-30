HBO’s The Last of Us episode 3 saw Joel and Ellie meet up with Bill and Frank on their farm, and due to the nature of their relationship, we confirm if actors Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett are gay in real life.

The relationship between Bill and Frank in The Last of Us game has always been ambiguous to players, but HBO decided to elaborate on the matter.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO Max and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us series follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

Introducing Bill and Frank

The Last of Us episode 3 introduced characters, Bill and Frank, whom Joel and Ellie encounter at their home.

Their story has been expanded in the HBO adaptation, confirming the pair are in a romantic relationship after the game left their intentions ambiguous.

We also get more of a backstory to their relationship and fans are calling this episode one of the most emotional yet, despite confusing Offerman for Zach Galifianakis.

Is Nick Offerman gay in real life?

No, Nick Offerman is not gay in real life as he is married to fellow actor, Megan Mullally, most notably known for her role as Karen Walker on the series Will & Grace.

The pair married on September 20, 2003, after meeting back in the year 2000 while working on the play, The Berlin Circle.

Since their union, Offerman has appeared in two episodes of Will & Grace in a guest role alongside his wife, and Mullally has appeared in Offerman’s show, Parks and Recreation, where he plays Ron Swanson.

Additionally, the pair have both starred in The Kings of Summer and Smashed and done voice work on Bob’s Burgers and Hotel Transylvania 2.

The married couple also host a podcast, titled In Bed with Nick and Megan, which launched back in 2019 and features the pair discussing married life and hosting interviews.

Is Murray Bartlett gay in real life?

Yes, Australian actor Murray Bartlett is gay in real life and currently lives with his partner, Matt, confirmed by Bustle.

The actor is known for his roles as Armond in The White Lotus, and Nick De Noia in Welcome to Chippendales.

Speaking to GQ in an interview, Bartlett discussed why he decided to come out as gay early on in his career:

“As a younger actor I thought about being out or not, but I just never felt like lying about myself was an option. I probably missed out on some parts because people knew I was gay. But would I have wanted those roles if they’d left me closeted and miserable? I just had no interest in taking that kind of chance.”

The Last of Us is now showing on HBO and HBO Max.

