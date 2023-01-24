HBO's The Last of Us has its own official podcast hosted by Troy Baker

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Troy Baker attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "The Last of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

There are only so many episode breakdowns you can watch on YouTube, but HBO offers you the chance to get cosy with the brains and talent behind the adaptation in the show’s official The Last of Us podcast and we provide everything you need to know to listen.

Episode 2 of HBO’s adaptation was another winner for fans of the source material and everybody is talking about that kiss of death scene.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us series follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

HBO’s The Last of Us podcast – Where to listen

That’s right, HBO has an official companion podcast in place to talk about each episode after its aired, hosted by Joel’s original voice actor in the game, Troy Baker.

Every week, Baker breaks down the corresponding episode with guests Craig Mazin – who serves as the series’ showrunner – and director and writer of the video game from Naughty Dog, Neil Druckmann.

Each installment will be dissected, from important scenes to behind-the-scenes trivia, where secrets will be revealed each week from the creators themselves.

The podcast follows in the footsteps of the popular Talking Dead aftershow that ran parallel to the airing of the long-running series, The Walking Dead.

Interested parties can listen to HBO’s The Last of Us podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

HBO’s The Last of Us – Cr. Liane Hentscher/HBO, © 2022. Warner Media, LLC.

How many episodes are in The Last of Us?

The Last of Us is confirmed to have nine episodes within its debut season on HBO and HBO Max, with each installment released on Sundays.

HBO’s release schedule confirms that the season finale is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023.

The Last of Us episode guide and release schedule lets you know when every episode airs, along with titles as they are announced.

Season 2 of the series is already known to be in the works, which will adapt the brutal sequel in Naughty Dog’s video game series.

HBO’s The Last of Us – Cr. Liane Hentscher/HBO, © 2022. Warner Media, LLC.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Last of Us is now showing on HBO and HBO Max.

Show all