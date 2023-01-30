The Last of Us episode 3 introduced us to two new characters who shared a touching story and we confirm if comedy actor, Zach Galifianakis, was one of the new arrivals.

HBO’s adaptation has been incredibly faithful to the source material thus far, by including many original characters from the video game, including episode 3’s Bill and Frank.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us series follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

Is Zach Galifianakis in The Last of Us?

No, Zach Galifianakis is not in The Last of Us episode 3, nor will he be appearing as one of the cast members in future episodes on HBO Max.

Fans are likely confusing Galifianakis for actor, Nick Offerman, who plays Bill in this week’s installment.

Both actors are known for their comedic roles and also sport a larger build with long hair and a beard, and viewers are likely confusing their similar appearance.

Galifianakis, however, was fan-cast to play Bill a few years ago by fans of the video game, who thought the Between Two Ferns comedian would portray the character well.

Meet Nick Offerman

American actor, Nick Offerman, began his credited acting career way back in the late 90s, with spots in ER and the movie City of Angels.

Offerman is most notably known for his iconic role as Ron Swanson in the comedy series, Parks and Recreation, alongside voicing Norman in the Sing franchise and playing Forest in the series Devs.

The actor has been married to fellow star, Megan Mullally, since September 20, 2003, who is known for her long-running role in Will & Grace.

The Last of Us cast

The Mandalorian star, Pedro Pascal, has a busy year playing the protagonist in both shows, accompanied by fellow Games of Thrones actor, Bella Ramsey.

Melanie Lynskey, from Yellowjackets fame, will be portraying antagonist, Kathleen, within a guest role later on in the series, with Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, and Euphoria’s Storm Reid playing more pivotal characters from the video game.

We compiled a full cast list for HBO’s The Last of Us, so that you know in advance who will be playing your favorite characters from the game.

The Last of Us is now showing on HBO and HBO Max.

