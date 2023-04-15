It’s nearly time to say goodbye to Barry, but there’s one last hurdle for the titular character to overcome. We confirm the release time and date of Barry season 4 in the US and UK, reveal how many episodes there are, and introduce you to the cast.

The official synopsis for the final season reads: “Cousineau is hailed as a hero as Barry’s arrest has shocking consequences. “It’s all been leading up to this — the explosive and hilarious final chapter of Barry.”

Created by Bill Hader and Alex Berg, the dark comedy-drama series,, Barry, follows Hader’s titular hitman who begins to question his profession and life choices, starring Sarah Goldberg, Stephen Root, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler, and more.

Barry season 4 UK and US release time and date

Barry season 4 is confirmed to be released on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 10 pm EST on HBO in the US.

Season 4 will also be available to watch via the HBO Max membership, where new episodes will be uploaded weekly to join the previous three seasons.

UK fans will also be treated to a day one premiere of season 4 on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 3 am BST on Sky Comedy.

HBO debuts usually air at the same time in the UK, which takes place during the early hours of the morning.

How many episodes are in Barry season 4?

Barry season 4 is confirmed to have eight episodes, following the episode count of the first three seasons.

Each installment lasts between 26-35 minutes in length and the episode titles have always remained in lower caps as a stylistic choice.

It’s already been confirmed that season 4 will begin with a double bill. After the first two episodes premiere on April 16, the series will then settle down into releasing weekly on a Sunday.

In our full release schedule for Barry season 4, we include the episode titles that we know so far and the air date for the finale.

Barry – Cr. Merrick Morton/HBO – © 2023 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Barry season 4 cast

Fans will be glad to see many familiar faces returning for the final outing, including lead Bill Hader, Sarah Goldberg, and Stephen Root.

Season 4 will also star Rober Widown, Fred Melamed, Andrew Leeds, Jessy Hodges, and Patrick Fischler and viewers should also expect a wealth of cameos in this final season also.

Below is a list of cast members returning for season 4:

Bill Hader – Barry Berkman

– Barry Berkman Sarah Goldberg – Sally Reed

– Sally Reed Stephen Root – Monroe Fuches

– Monroe Fuches Henry Winkler – Gene Cousineau

– Gene Cousineau Anthony Carrigan – NoHo Hank

– NoHo Hank Michael Irby – Cristobal Sifuentes

– Cristobal Sifuentes D’Arcy Carden – Natalie Greer

– Natalie Greer Sarah Burns – Detective Mae Dun

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

