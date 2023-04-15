Movies & Television

Barry season 4 release time, date and cast confirmed on HBO

By Jo Craig

Bill Hader as Barry looking into the camera wearing blue prison overalls in Barry season 4
Barry - Cr. HBO/YouTube

It’s nearly time to say goodbye to Barry, but there’s one last hurdle for the titular character to overcome. We confirm the release time and date of Barry season 4 in the US and UK, reveal how many episodes there are, and introduce you to the cast.

The official synopsis for the final season reads: “Cousineau is hailed as a hero as Barry’s arrest has shocking consequences. “It’s all been leading up to this — the explosive and hilarious final chapter of Barry.”

Created by Bill Hader and Alex Berg, the dark comedy-drama series,, Barry, follows Hader’s titular hitman who begins to question his profession and life choices, starring Sarah Goldberg, Stephen Root, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler, and more.

Barry season 4 UK and US release time and date

Barry season 4 is confirmed to be released on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 10 pm EST on HBO in the US.

Season 4 will also be available to watch via the HBO Max membership, where new episodes will be uploaded weekly to join the previous three seasons.

UK fans will also be treated to a day one premiere of season 4 on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 3 am BST on Sky Comedy.

HBO debuts usually air at the same time in the UK, which takes place during the early hours of the morning.

How many episodes are in Barry season 4?

Barry season 4 is confirmed to have eight episodes, following the episode count of the first three seasons.

Each installment lasts between 26-35 minutes in length and the episode titles have always remained in lower caps as a stylistic choice.

It’s already been confirmed that season 4 will begin with a double bill. After the first two episodes premiere on April 16, the series will then settle down into releasing weekly on a Sunday.

In our full release schedule for Barry season 4, we include the episode titles that we know so far and the air date for the finale.

Barry – Cr. Merrick Morton/HBO – © 2023 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Barry season 4 cast

Fans will be glad to see many familiar faces returning for the final outing, including lead Bill Hader, Sarah Goldberg, and Stephen Root.

Season 4 will also star Rober Widown, Fred Melamed, Andrew Leeds, Jessy Hodges, and Patrick Fischler and viewers should also expect a wealth of cameos in this final season also.

Below is a list of cast members returning for season 4:

  • Bill Hader – Barry Berkman
  • Sarah Goldberg – Sally Reed
  • Stephen Root – Monroe Fuches
  • Henry Winkler – Gene Cousineau
  • Anthony Carrigan – NoHo Hank
  • Michael Irby – Cristobal Sifuentes
  • D’Arcy Carden – Natalie Greer
  • Sarah Burns – Detective Mae Dun

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Hello Neighbor 2 | Extended Beta trailer
Latest Trailers
My Hero Ultra Rumble | Announcement Trailer
Jo Craig

Jo Craig is a TV and Movies Staff Writer at GRV Media, reporting on content that stretches across streaming, cinema and pop culture for Forever Geek. After nearly a decade in the game, Jo finds dissecting Marvel trailers for hours standard practice and still finds time to review and research film anime video games alongside anything else on the ‘nerdy' spectrum. Maintaining a strong social media presence, Jo’s passion for contributing to the geek culture community is a staple in their work, even if this leads to heated online debates about whether The Lord of the Rings is the best franchise - which, by the way, it is.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know