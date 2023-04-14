Star Wars fans can collectively agree that season 3 episode 7 was one of the greatest episodes to be set in the galaxy far, far away. We provide a Chapter 23 recap and explain what the Great Forge of Mandalore is in The Mandalorian.

Since season 3 is ending next week, we revealed if this was the final season of The Mandalorian, discussing season 4 possibilities.

Created by Jon Favreau for Disney Plus and starring Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin who is hired to track down a child known as Grogu – more commonly Baby Yoda – but ends up doing everything he can to protect him from Imperial forces.

What is the Great Forge from The Mandalorian Chapter 23?

The Great Forge is confirmed to be a massive forge situated on the planet of Mandalore and it was visited by Bo-Katan, Din Djarin, accompanied by the Nite Owls and Children of the Watch in Chapter 23.

In a conversation between The Armorer and Bo-Katan, the following was said about the forge:

“This was once the forge of our covert. I have been to the Great Forge on Mandalore. I remember the forge well. It was large and ornate and the air rang with the music of a hundred hammers.”

The original clan of Mandalorians likely had their beskar armor, helmets, and weapons made in the Great Forge, however, after the Empire bombings, it was taken over by Imperial forces.

The Great Forge should have been The Armorer’s dream to visit

The fandom swiftly pointed the finger at The Armorer being one of the titular spies of Chapter 23, especially because she bailed right before entering the Great Forge.

Being a forger herself and speaking of the craft highly in previous seasons, one would think it would be the character’s dream to visit the Great Forge of Mandalore herself…unless she knew it was a trap.

Fans believe that The Armorer, as well as the surviving Mandalorians encountered in Chapter 23, were spies for Moff Gideon, but The Armorer could be a part of something bigger as well.

The Armorer is leading the Death Watch

Briefly mentioned by the forger in this week’s episode, she stated that the Death Watch disbanded a while ago, but perhaps that’s not entirely true.

A theory suggests that The Armoror’s true identity is actually Rook Kast, a member of Darth Maul’s extremist group, the Death Watch, and loyal servant to the sith.

In fact, The Armorer may not be the only spy for the dark side, as fingers have also been pointed at Axe Woves’ place in all of this. All will be revealed in Chapter 24 next week.

The Mandalorian episode count and release schedule

The Mandalorian season 3 is confirmed to have eight episodes, following the episode count of its previous two seasons.

Season 3 will follow the pattern of most Disney Plus shows and release weekly, with new episodes airing on a Wednesday.

Each episode lasts between 30-50 minutes and the season 3 finale is confirmed to take place on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Season 3’s full release schedule reveals when you can catch every new episode of The Mandalorian until the finale.

The Mandalorian season 3 is now streaming on Disney Plus.

