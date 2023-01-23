Now that HBO’s The Last of Us has aired, if you’re wondering if you can read The Last of Us book the answer is absolutely!

Warning: The Last of Us HBO spoilers are inbound.

So you have now, hopefully, got caught up with watching HBO’s The Last of Us as episode 2 and are ready for even more action. The ending of the tv show’s latest episode was as heartbreaking as its first where we saw Tess go out like the legend she is leaving Joel and Ellie to walk the open road alone in the search for a cure.

With plenty more episodes to come and new characters to discover, fans of the show are now looking for ways to emerge themselves even further into the post-apocalyptic world. If you’ve already played the games, then The Last of Us book is your next step. Here’s where you can read it and a plot preview.

Where to read The Last of Us book

You’ll be happy to know that you can discover the story between Ellie and Riley before she reached Boston and met Joel. Neil Druckmann’s and cartoonist Faith Erin Hicks’s The Last of Us: American Dreams graphic novel can be bought straight from the publisher Dark Horse’s website.

Keen readers can either pick up the complete series for $19.99 or they can pick up any of the 4 individual single issues for $3.99. If you prefer to head into your local comic book store for all your reading supplies, you can simply type your zip code into the comic locator at the top right of the page to find your nearest store.

The Last of Us: American Dreams paperback and Kindle versions are also on Amazon.

A look at what’s to come this season on #TheLastOfUs.



New episodes premiere Sundays at 9PM on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/oMv4SxZYVS — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 20, 2023

The Last of Us Book plot preview

Published in October 2013, American Dreams is the prequel to the Naughty Dog game, The Last of Us. It tells the story of how Ellie first met Riley Abel and the adventures the pair got up to as they begin a close friendship. The comic also goes into detail about how Ellie and Riley escape from the school and add up at the mall where all hell eventually breaks loose with the Fireflies and also, of course, the infected.

Readers will also get key details on how Ellie got bit by an infected, Riley’s fate, and an introduction to the head Firefly, Marlene.

Show all