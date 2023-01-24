**Warning – Spoilers ahead for HBO’s The Last of Us**

From one of fantasy’s biggest television series to a highly-anticipated video game adaptation, Bella Ramsey is showing her strong suit and we take a look at who her parents are and provide a preview for The Last of Us episode 3.

Not only are fans applauding how spot on the casting is in HBO’s series, but they are also delighted to see so many Uncharted Easter eggs make it into the adaptation as well.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

Who are Bella Ramsey’s parents?

Bella Ramsey’s father is Alex Ramsey, who is a successful businessman and trumpet player, as per the Independent’s report.

The matriarch of the family, however, has never been named in the public, but Ramsey’s mother is noted to be very supportive of the young actor, leading a more reserved life than her father.

In an interview with the BBC for Ramsey’s role in the series, The Worst Witch, the actor spoke about her mother, sister, and auntie all succumbing to emotion after she had been cast:

“They are all very proud and supportive. When we got the phone call I was with my mum, sister, cousin and auntie, there was a lot of screaming and excited jumping, you could have filled a bathtub with the proud teardrops!”

The Last of Us episode 3 preview

**Spoilers ahead**

The Last of Us episode 3, titled Long Long Time, is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, January 29, 2023, and the series is confirmed to have nine episodes within its debut season on HBO and HBO Max.

The third installment will see Joel and Ellie alone after Tess’ episode 2 death, and the pair will run into Bill and Frank for the first time.

Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett will be on hand to play the two characters from the game, who are surviving on their plantation.

In the episode 3 preview trailer, supplied by HBO, we hear Joel warn Bill of raiders, who will loot their livelihood, foreshadowing a deadly attack during the night while Ellie encounters an infected on her own.

