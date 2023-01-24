**Warning – Spoilers ahead for HBO’s The Last of Us**

Not only is the HBO doing some scenes shot for shot and word for word, but the series is also including Uncharted easter eggs and we explain how Tess’ lighter from episode 2 connects to Uncharted 4.

If you’re looking for a more thorough investigation of new The Last of Us episodes, then check HBO’s official podcast hosted by Troy Baker.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us series follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

Tess’ lighter is an Uncharted 4 easter egg

**Spoilers ahead**

Within the final sequence of The Last of Us episode 2, titled Infected, it is revealed that Tess (Anna Torv) has been bitten, prompting her to encourage Joel to leave her behind and take Ellie somewhere safe.

As a horde of infected enter the museum, Tess is trying to spark a zippo lighter in order to set fire to the oil and grenade’s previously spilled over the floor.

After trying and failing several times, an infected becomes drawn to Tess and proceeds to let its tendrils enter her mouth, but Tess manages to ignite the lighter and drops it on the floor resulting in the museum exploding.

Naughty Dog’s official Twitter account ended up conforming yesterday that Tess’ lighter, which has a large, black star on the body and ‘76’ on the lid, was modeled after Sam Drake’s lighter in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

This wouldn’t be the first time that an Uncharted reference snuck its way into the HBO series, as many believed that Ellie’s baseball tee was a nod to young Nathan Drake, who wore the exact same shirt in Uncharted 3.

UNCHARTED fans: Did Tess's lighter from last night's episode of #TheLastOfUs look familiar? ? It was modeled after Sam Drake's lighter from UNCHARTED 4: A Thief's End! pic.twitter.com/kAlAc8t94Z — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) January 23, 2023

How many episodes are in The Last of Us?

The Last of Us is confirmed to have nine episodes within its debut season on HBO and HBO Max.

The following release schedule confirms that the season finale is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023.

The Last of Us episode guide and release schedule lets you know when every episode airs, along with titles as they are announced.

HBO’s The Last of Us – Cr. Liane Hentscher/HBO, © 2022. Warner Media, LLC.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all