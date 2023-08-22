Not only will ‘Blood and Cheese’ feature in season 2 of House of the Dragon, but they will also provide the series’ most disturbing moment to date.

House of the Dragon fans, be warned: ‘Blood and Cheese’ will deliver the most disturbing Game of Thrones moment since The Red Wedding in season 2 of the popular prequel series.

House of the Dragon/GRMM/HBO//Liam Daniel/Warner Bros Discovery Press

‘Blood and Cheese’ will feature in House of the Dragon season 2

In the season 1 finale of House of the Dragon, audiences watched in horror as Prince Aemond’s enormous dragon Vhagar took a quick mid-flight Lucerys-flavored snack-break, resulting in Prince Daemon plotting his revenge: “An eye for an eye, a son for a son.”

Unfortunately, this revenge will take shape in House of the Dragon season 2 and will be one of the most disturbing moments of the original books, perhaps one of the most horrifying moments of the entire series, with the introduction of ‘Blood and Cheese’.

This infamous term actually refers to two individual characters, one named ‘Blood’ and one named ‘Cheese’, who are at the center of Daemon’s scheme to take the life of one of Alicent’s sons in return for Lucerys’ death.

House of the Dragon fans had been eagerly awaiting news on their introduction in the series, with writer Sara Hess now confirming that the two will feature in season 2. According to inside reports, Blood will be played by Sam Wilson (Dodger) and Cheese will be played by Mark Stobbart (Line of Duty) in House of the Dragon season 2, although this has yet to be officially confirmed.

Hess said that “I don’t think you will be disappointed” with the manner in which this revenge plot will be depicted in House of the Dragon season 2, indicating that the writing team will be sticking to the original scene and show the horrific moment in full…But what did Blood and Cheese do that was so horrible that it’s being teased already?

What exactly do ‘Blood and Cheese’ do that’s so horrible?

Spoiler warning: The following section will contain spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2, as shared in the original source material – read at your own discretion.

Blood is a former member of the King’s Landing City Watch and currently works as a Butcher, whilst Cheese is a ratcatcher turned assassin; both of whom are loyal to Prince Daemon and The Blacks.

In revenge for the death of Lucerys, Daemon sends Blood and Cheese to sneak into the chambers of Queen Alicent Hightower; however, they happen across Queen Helaena and her three small children: Jaehaerys, Jaehaera, and Maelor.

The two kill the guardsman standing watch and Cheese takes two-year-old Maelor hostage, they tell Helaena that they are ‘debt collectors’ and that she must choose which of her two sons is to be killed.

Queen Heleana begged Blood and Cheese to kill her instead, refusing to give up either of her two young sons. However, Cheese warns her that if she doesn’t choose herself, Blood would sexually assault Jaehaera.

Heleana then names two-year-old Maelor to be ‘sacrificed’ in the revenge plot, but as Cheese tells the boy that his mother chose him to die, Blood instead cuts off the head of Jaehaerys in one single blow…He was just six years old at the time of his beheading.

The two men then leave the chambers and take the young prince’s head with them: Blood is captured and killed several days later, whilst Cheese manages to escape. The death of both Lucerys and in turn, Jaehaerys, is the catalyst for the civil war that will see Westeros almost burned to the ground.

If House of the Dragon season 2 maintains its current pacing, fans can expect to see the infamous ‘Blood and Cheese’ moment quite early in the season; perhaps even at the end of season 2 episode 1 due to its place in the original books.

Whenever this infamous moment is shown in House of the Dragon, millions of fans around the world will surely be traumatized deeply, although it remains to be seen whether the production team will actually show the death on-screen.

