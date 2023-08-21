A series of leaked images from the House of the Dragon season 2 set shows Ser Criston Cole on an armored horse for the series’ next big battle.

House of the Dragon fans have seen their fair share of leaked images from the season 2 production set over the past few months, but these next images are sure to get the ‘hype train’ rolling once again.

House of the Dragon/GRMM/HBO//Ollie Upton/Warner Bros Discovery Press

House of the Dragon season 2 leaks show Ser Criston preparing for battle

The latest leaked photos from the UK-based production set of House of the Dragon have been shared online, showing Ser Criston Cole and Gwayne Hightower both in full battle armor and on armored horses.

The images were taken from the Bourne Wood set in Farnham, England, and shared online by Twitter user UnBoxPHD, who has become the go-to source for all BTS production footage over recent months.

More images were later shared showing soldiers from the Green Army in an enormous fight, many aiming large Scorpion crossbows into the air – indicating that they are firing towards at least one dragon flying high above the battlefield.

The most likely scenario is that these images are taken from the Battle of Rook’s Nest, a township under the banner of House Staunton in House of the Dragon. Without drifting into spoiler territory, if this is the battle that these images were taken from, we can confirm that there is at least one dragon present and ultimately, will end with the deaths of at least two major characters.

Ser Criston Cole had been a fan favorite character in House of the Dragon for the first few episodes; however, his commitment to Alicent Hightower and various shadowy dealings (including the not-so-subtle killing of Lord Lyman Beesbury during a council meeting), resulted in him becoming one of the series’ most hated characters.

Thankfully, Cole will play a major part in House of the Dragon season 2 and whether or not his battle at Rook’s Nest is a success or failure, fans can get excited for at least one stunning fight sequence to come.

The leaks from the UK production set just keep on coming

Over the past few months, there have been countless images and videos taken from the Game of Thrones prequel production set and shared online, with many of the recent leaks concerning the aforementioned battle at Rook’s Nest.

There is even a prop dragon head for Caraxes on set to help with lining up shots and multiple practice sessions involving extras running away from, what we assume to be, a dragon.

