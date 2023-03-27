Anime & Comics

Blue Lock Chapter 212 Release date, Time and Spoilers

By Aparna Ukil

Main cast from Blue Lock
CREDIT: Emotion Label official youtube channel

Blue Lock Chapter 212 will get released soon, and here, we have revealed the confirmed release date and time of the chapter.

Blue Lock manga‘s fame has enhanced since the day the anime adaptation of the sports-centered manga series aired for the first time. As the anime’s first season has ended, fans are looking forward to reading the upcoming chapter of the manga. So, we are taking you straightaway to the article without any further ado.

When does Blue Lock Chapter 212 get released Worldwide?

Blue Lock Chapter 212 will arrive on Viz Media and Manga Plus on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, for readers in Japan at 12:00 AM JST. The chapter will get released globally at the below-provided release timings:

  • Pacific Timing- 8:00 AM (March 28th)
  • Central Timing- 10:00 AM (March 28th)
  • Eastern Timing- 11:00 AM (March 28th)
  • Greenwich Mean Timing- 3:00 PM (March 28th)
  • Central European Timing- 4:00 PM (March 28th)
  • India Standard Timing- 8:30 PM (March 28th)
  • Philippine Timing- 11:00 PM (March 28th)
  • Australian Central Timing- 1:30 AM (March 29th)

The upcoming chapter’s spoilers explained

The upcoming chapter of Blue Lock is titled ‘Unknown.’ The chapter shows Isagi defeating Barou with ease as he manages to steal the ball passed to Barou by his teammate. Isagi’s weapon helps him begin the counterattack. His body and brain coordination is much more accurate than in the last match. He believes that his special training sessions have paid off.

Isagi then passes the ball to Kurona. Yukimiya sees them from a distance before shifting his focus toward Ubers players. Yukimiya rushes toward Isagi to steal the ball but gets blocked by an Ubers player. On the other hand, Kaiser also looks forward to stealing the ball from Isagi, but he gets stopped by Lorenzo. Aiku, Niko, and Aryu serve as defenders, but they can’t stop Isagi either, as he and Kurona continue playing to and fro.

Ness comes in the way and says he will stop Isagi as he is assigned to do it if Kaiser fails. He then says he can trounce Isagi because he always uses his right foot to shoot a goal. Isagi remains unaffected by the taunts and kicks the ball with his left foot, earning a goal.

