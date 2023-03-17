BTS star Jimin's tattoos in Set Me Free Pt 2 translate into a beautiful poem

BTS star Jimin has finally made his much-awaited solo debut with the pre-release track Set Me Free Pt.2. The star’s unique tattoos in the music video have caught fans’ attention. Here we talk about the deep meaning behind the beautiful poem.

Since K-Pop royalty BTS announced that they would be temporarily halting their group activities to fulfill their mandatory military duties, each of the Grammy-nominated group members has embarked on their solo pursuits. After J-Hope, Jin, and RM, now Jimin is all set to break records and rock the charts with his solo release.

On March 17, Jimin dropped the stunning dark and edgy music video for Set Me Free Pt.2 ahead of the full-length album, FACE’s release on March 24. From unapologetically stark lyrics to letting his inner performer fly, Jimin is truly breaking free in the masterpiece.

Jimin’s tattoos meaning in Set Me Free Pt 2

As ARMY would know, BTS is well known for hiding easter eggs and presenting a deeper perspective with their artistic montages. Likewise, Jimin’s tattoos in the music video of Set Me Free Pt.2 have caught the attention of fans as they’ve rushed to decode the meaning behind it.

The words embossed on the Promise hitmaker’s torso actually come from German poetry titled “Ich lebe mein Leben in wachsenden Ringen” by Rainer Maria Rilke. The title translates to “I live my life in ever-widening circles” in English.

The translation of Jimin’s tattoos in Set Me Free Pt 2 reads:

“I live my life in ever-widening circles that stretch themselves out over all the things. I won’t, perhaps, complete the last one, but I intend on trying. I circle around God, around the ancient tower, and I circle for thousands of years; and I don’t know, yet: am I a falcon, a storm, or a mighty song.”

Fans swoon over the moon art

The fans have been waiting with bated breath to get a glimpse of Jimin’s ethereal moon phases tattoo on his back. Let’s take a look at how the fans have reacted as they finally got to see it.

