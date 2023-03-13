PANGYO, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 24: Lisa aka Lalisa Manoban of girl group BLACKPINK is seen the 'CELINE' pop-up store opening at The Hyundai on February 24, 2023 in Pangyo, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Lisa is once again creating history and making fans proud. The BLACKPINK star has extended her Guinness World Record as the K-Pop artist with the most followers on Instagram after hitting the 90 Million mark.

Lalisa Manobal aka Lisa of BLACKPINK made her solo debut in 2021 with the self-titled single album, LALISA. The K-Pop star broke and made multiple records with her solo pursuit. The track Lalisa became the most viewed YouTube music video by a solo artist in 24 hours with 73.6 million views, and on this day it has racked up half a billion views (589M). Lisa became the first solo K-Pop winner at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. She also won the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2022, and the K-Pop accolade MAMA Award for Worldwide Fans’ Choice in 2021.

Beyond the stage, Lisa has also charmed the world of fashion as the brand ambassador for luxury labels including BVLGARI and Celine. It’s safe to say that the star is ruling both the K-Pop and global scene.

Now, Lisa is adding another star to her long list of achievements as she crosses 90 million followers on Instagram.

Lisa surpasses 90M followers on Instagram

Earlier this year, Lisa was officially crowned as the Guiness World Record holder for “Most followers on Instagram for a K-pop artist.”

“BLACKPINK singer/rapper Lisa (Thailand, b. Pranpriya Manobal; @lalalalisa_m) is the most followed K-pop star on Instagram, with 86.3 million followers as of 19 January 2023. Hers is the 38th most followed account overall.”

On March 13, Lisa’s Instagram crossed the 90 million followers mark; extending her record as the most followed K-Pop artist, fastest Asian act to hit the milstone, and also the most followed icon in Thailand.

‘The gold throne is yours’

As Lisa continues to make history, fans couldn’t be more proud as they’ve continued to stand by the BLACKPINK star every step of the way. Let’s take a look at some of the heartwarming fans reactions as fans gush: “the gold throne is yours…”

