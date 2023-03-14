Monsta X star Shownu's discharge nears as Minhyuk announces military enlistment

It’s a bittersweet time for the fans of Monsta X. After Shownu’s enlistment in 2021, Minhyuk is the next member to fulfill his military duties this year. Now there’s one question on fans’ minds, when will Shownu get discharged?

K-Pop group Monsta X recently made their comeback with a brand new EP titled Reason. The mini album’s lead Beautiful Liar served as yet another powerful track with the group’s signature style and catchy beats. As Monsta X’s leader Shownu is currently fulfilling his mandatory service, he was missing from the latest release.

Two months after making a comeback, Minhyuk has announced through a heartfelt letter that he will be enlisting in the military next month. It is noteworthy since it marks the same month as Shownu’s discharge.

When will Shownu get discharged from service?

Shownu is set to be discharged from his mandatory service on April 21st this year. The Monsta X leader began his service in July 2021.

In 2020, Shownu underwent surgery after getting diagnosed with retinal detachment in his left eye. A report states, he, therefore, enlisted as a public service worker due to health concerns regarding the eye.

As the Monsta X member’s discharge date nears, fans have already begun the countdown for the Shownu’s return.

Minhyuk announces military enlistment

On March 13, Minhyuk announced the news through an emotional letter to fans. The singer penned: “I don’t think I’ll be able to see you often for a very short while for my military duty on April 4th.”

Minhyuk expressed his gratitude and affirmed:

“I’m already excited to receive greater love from Monbebe by using the time ahead to become a better Minhyuk. Don’t be too sad because I’m not leaving anywhere. Monbebes. I think I will be very sad, but I hope not! Thank you for always giving me so much undeserved love as an ordinary person.”

“During the time I can’t see you, I’ll come back as a cool person with a healthy mind and body. Monbebe, I love you so much. Thank you and see you next year with a smile! I’ll be back soon.”

