Mamamoo announces first-ever USA concerts as part of the My Con World Tour

Mamamoo finally announced their first-ever USA concert dates as part of the My Con World Tour. Starting off from the city that never sleeps, New York, the girls will wrap the North American leg of the tour in LA.

K-Pop girl group Mamamoo has continued to impress fans with their incredible vocals and chart-topping hits. The members Solar, Wheein, Moonbyul, and Hwasa have also been thriving in their solo pursuits. Following the release of their latest EP Mic On in 2022, Solar and Moonbyul are now gearing up to release their first single album, Act 1 Scene 1.

Last year Mamamoo embarked on their My Con World Tour and performed fabulous shows in Asian countries. Now nine years since making their debut in 2014, the girls are all set to rock the US for the first time ever.

View Instagram Post

The ILLELLA hitmakers Mamamoo will be performing in nine USA cities this summer. Here’s a look at all the My Con USA tour stops and dates.

May 16 – New York

May 18 – Baltimore

May 20 – Atlanta

May 22 – Nashville

May 24 – Fortworth

May 27 – Chicago

May 31 – Glendale

June 02 – Oakland

June 04 – Los Angeles

Mamamoo World Tour tickets for the USA concerts will go on sale on Ticketmaster on March 29 at 10 AM local time. Keep your eyes on this space for further details on the prices and more.

Fans are over the moon – ‘I need to get tickets’

The fans, Moomoo, are already saving up their money to get their hands on Mamamoo’s tour tickets when they go live.

A fan writes: “No more spending money I need to get tickets for Mamamoo tour!”

A second pens: “So happy they finally announce US tour, I swear you will never regret going to their concert.”

By Shriya Swami – [email protected]

Show all