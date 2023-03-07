Mark Tuan set to release brand new song Carry Me Out as pre-save finally begins

Mark Tuan is gearing up to release a brand new single, Carry Me Out, by the end of this month. In this article, we shed a light on the release date as pre-save has finally begun.

K-Pop icon and GOT7 member, Mark, has been showcasing his unique timbre in music since making his debut as a soloist. From pop and rap to R&B and soul, the singer has given us a peculiar collection of his solo works. Last year, Mark released his very first full album, The Other Side, which came packed with a whopping twenty outstanding tracks.

Along with his Music pursuit, the star is also making waves in the world of fashion. Most recently, Mark graced the Saint Laurent show as part of Paris Fashion Week 2023 and his dashing visuals caught the eyes of many.

Now, the One In A Million hitmaker is all set to drop his latest offering in 2023. Ahead of the much-awaited song, let’s take a look at Carry Me Out’s release date and pre-save options.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Mark announced the upcoming release and revealed the cover art. Carry Me Out is set to release on March 31st.

Mark has a penchant for bringing a song’s mood and blues to the title; for instance, Lonely, Last Breath, IMYSM, My Life, to name a few. Likewise, Carry Me Out has already hinted that the upcoming single will be another masterpiece that hits right in the feels.

Carry Me Out pre-save options

Fans will be glad to hear that they can now star pre-saving Carry Me Out by Mark. The new song is available to pre-save on following platforms – Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify and Tidal.

By Shriya Swami – [email protected]

Show all