My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 25 Release date and Time

My Hero Academia Season 6 final episode, i.e., episode 25, will release in a couple of days, and desperate fans can read this article to learn about its release date and time.

It’s time for anime fans to bid goodbye to some of their favorite anime shows, including Blue Lock and My Hero Academia Season 6. Well, as the seventh season of My Hero Academia has officially been confirmed ahead of the current season’s finale, fans are happy to know that this is not the end of Deku’s story.

Well, before talking about the rest of the things, let’s talk about when the finale episode of the sixth season of My Hero Academia will be out.

When will My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 25 be released?

My Hero Academia Season 6 will get released on Japan’s Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 5:30 PM JST. Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode for the rest of the world. However, fans based in the U.S. can also watch it on Hulu and Funimation. Well, if you want to watch it on Crunchyroll, you can follow the below time schedule.

Pacific Time- 2:30 AM (March 25th)

Central Time- 4:30 AM (March 25th)

Eastern Time- 5:30 AM (March 25th)

British Time- 9:30 AM (March 25th)

European Time- 10:30 AM (March 25th)

Indian Time- 3:00 PM (March 25th)

What happened in the previous episode of MHA Season 6?

In the previous episode, The civilians are angry seeing Deku’s arrival at U.A. High school. Principal Nezu tries to calm them down by telling them that he has improved the security barriers of the school. He also says that no villain can enter the premises of the school because of these strong barriers. However, the angry Mob doesn’t get convinced, so Ochaco has to volunteer in support of Deku.

Ochaco starts giving a speech to the crowd. She says that, like any other high school student, Deku also deserves to get support for his timely recovery. Witnessing the current situation, Deku panics and starts crying. A few civilians whom the boy has saved previously stand by his side, comforting him. After that, a few civilians talk sensibly to Deku, asking him if the days will go back to normal ever again. Deku assures them that he will resolve everything.