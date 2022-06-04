The controversial Ayakashi Triangle manga series will get an anime adaptation in 2023; here’s everything you need to know.

In the modern anime and manga industry, there are countless series fighting for your attention, but one series that appears to have cut through the noise is Ayakashi Triangle.

Described by Seven Seas Entertainment as “A hilarious and sexy tale of ninja exorcists, supernatural battles, and gender-bending romance”, the manga by Kentaro Yabuki has become a hot topic of conversation in 2022.

Now, it has just been revealed in Japan that the upcoming anime adaptation of the Ayakashi Triangle original manga series will release in 2023.

KAKEGURUI TWIN: Release date for Netflix’s spin-off anime series leaked online

Goated Yabuki Kentaro-sensei

Back at it again with another Ayakashi Triangle banger chapter — Cxn (@Cxntai) May 29, 2022

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet | Second Trailer

What is Ayakashi Triangle about?

Ayakashi Triangle is a supernatural romantic comedy series, rated as 18+ by Viz Media’s Shonen Jump Plus branch – so definitely not one to read with the family.

The story centres around a teenager called Kazamaki Matsuri, who is part of an elite force of ninja exorcists, who face constant danger fighting against ‘Ayakashi’ spirits who ravage Japan. Strangely, the spirits appear to be focused on his childhood friend, a spirit medium called Kanade Suzu.

“As he fiercely protects her, and his relationship with her blooms from friendship into something more, a powerful cat ayakashi vows to get between the lovebirds: by casting a forbidden spell that turns Matsuri into a woman! With no apparent way to undo the spell, Matsuri must continue battling ayakashi–and go back to school–in this new feminine body until he can find a way to turn back.” – Synopsis, via Seven Seas Entertainment.

DORORO: Fans unhappy with changes made to the new Webtoon adaptation

Ayakashi Triangle anime next year, very good — kirino (@kirinokousakas) June 4, 2022

Ayakashi Triangle anime set to release in 2023

At the Jump Festa 2022 event in December last year, it was confirmed that an anime adaptation of the Ayakashi Triangle manga series was in development under the Aniplex banner.

Yesterday, June 3rd, the ninth volume of the Ayakashi Triangle manga series was released in Japan and included information as part of the issue that revealed that the upcoming anime adaptation would premiere in 2023.

Sadly, neither a more specific launch window nor an animation studio has yet been shared for the Ayakashi Triangle anime adaptation. Similarly, the main production staff and voice cast have also not been publicly revealed – although it might be slightly too early for that information to be released online.

Despite the lack of information passed the 2023 premiere, Ayakashi Triangle has already made a name for itself within the manga community for a rather contentious reason. In January 2022, Shueisha banned chapters 74 and 75 from being released on their Manga Plus App and the English distributors at Viz Media because of inappropriate content.

Then, in April 2022, it was revealed that the series would be moving entirely off of the Viz Media Shonen Jump platform; see below.

“According to Ayakashi Triangle’s latest chapter note, it seems Viz will stop simulpubbing the series, but it’ll continue being available and published at MANGA Plus.” – Weekly Shonen Jump News, via Twitter.

GOODBYE ERI: How to read the original manga from Chainsaw Man’s author

Where to read the original manga series

As of June 4th, nine Tankobon volumes of the Ayakashi Triangle manga have been published in Japan with a total of 92 chapters launched domestically.

Unfortunately, the series is not yet available to purchase for English-only readers in volume-form, with the first issue set to release on November 1st, 2022.

The good news is that you can read the entire series online via the Manga Plus platform, which can be downloaded through the App Store and Google Play.

Ayakashi Triangle can also be read via the Viz Media platform; however, users will need a subscription currently costing $1.99 a month to access the site’s content and as noted previously, is only available up to chapter 88.

Fans of the series can also pre-order physical copies of the Ayakashi Triangle manga volume 1 via Bookshop, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Indigo, Indiebound, Powell’s and Walmart.

Upon release in November 2022, the volume will also be made available for digital purchase, link here.

KONOSUBA: Megumin is to finally get her own spin-off anime series

Well, this should be fun I guess though I haven't read the manga yet. But it will be To love ru all over again where they have to have two episodes of cencored and uncensored. #??????????? #???? #AyakashiTriangle https://t.co/zr8MTZ2CQ6 — MadLadOfCulture (@MadLadOfCultur1) June 4, 2022

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]