How can fans around the world read the one-shot Goodbye Eri manga from Chainsaw Man author Tatsuki Fujimoto online?

As manga readers, there are not many feelings that are better than finally finding a fantastic series to fill your time.

Well, if you have a spare evening (or even just an hour if you are a quick reader), a one-shot manga that we cannot recommend enough is Goodbye Eri, the recently released 200-page story from the creator of Chainsaw Man.

The manga received a whopping 2.2 million views within one day of its release, but how can fans around the world read the Goodbye Eri manga in English online?

I just read goodbye eri and I'm trying to not cry and also it continues to reinforce that I think fujimoto is the best mangaka right now, at least everything I've read of his really connects to me on a really deep level and I. Just trying to process everything right now — Lady Arturia of the Abyss ????? (@RealPupperoni) May 30, 2022

What is the Goodbye Eri manga about?

Goodbye Eri is a one-shot manga that is written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of the incredibly popular Chainsaw Man series. The manga tells the story of Yuta Ito, a high school student who receives a smartphone for his birthday from his terminally ill mother, who tells him to create a movie about her life and death.

After she passes away, Yuta edits and releases the movie about his mother’s passing, but the decision to end the film with the hospital where she died blowing up is met with intense criticism from his classmates.

Bullied and isolated, Yuta contemplates committing suicide from the roof of the hospital, but there he meets a young girl called Eri. She explains how she loved the movie about his mother and that she wants to join Yuta on his next film production.

The two decide to make a semi-realistic documentary about their lives, with Eri playing an immortal vampire in the leading role. In order to prepare for the film, the two binge every movie that they can get their hands on and become good friends.

However, Eri collapses one day at the beach where it is revealed that she is also terminally ill; depressed once again, Yuta needs to decide what to do about the movie the two are still filming…

Going into any more detail about the Goodbye Eri manga would be going too far into spoiler-territory, so where can you read the one-shot series for yourself?

Read Goodbye Eri with @4real4reall and OMG the amount of twists was INSANE! We legit had no idea what was going on the whole time lmaooo ending was just PERFECT too ? if you liked CSM DEFINITELY check this out ? Quick and super fun pic.twitter.com/7i8sCi8YvW — JLO (@JLO_QQQ) May 26, 2022

How to read the Goodbye Eri manga

The 200-page one-shot Goodbye Eri manga was serialised on the Shonen Jump Plus website on April 11th, 2022.

The first and only Tankobon volume of the manga is now scheduled to release on July 4th, 2022 in Japan; however, it has not been revealed when the one-shot story will be launched internationally in English.

The good news is that the entire 200-page story has already been made available to read on Viz Media. The simulpub platform is still the best place to read all your favourite manga series online, with a subscription required to access the Goodbye Eri manga, which currently costs just $1.99 a month.

The series was also reported to be made available on Manga Plus, but the English version of the Goodbye Eri manga currently does not feature on the popular website – although a Spanish option is available.

The one-shot is currently scoring an 8.75/10 on MyAnimeList with over 24,000 reviews.

Fans countdown to Chainsaw Man anime and part 2

More good news for fans of Fujimoto’s other work, part 2 of the Chainsaw Man manga and the anime adaptation are both set to release later this year.

It has previously been confirmed that Chainsaw Man part 2 would debut in Summer 2022, but a recent report from a manga editor at the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine stated that fans would need to show more patience.

“The second part of ‘Chainsaw Man’ is under construction!! I hope you can wait a little longer.” – User SHIHEILIN, via Twitter.

Meanwhile, fans are also counting down the days until the Chainsaw Man anime adaptation premieres.

The MAPPA-led series will be simulcast on Crunchyroll, but exactly when the upcoming anime will premiere still remains under wraps. However, the consensus is that the series will make its domestic and international debut in October 2022.

Interestingly, YouTuber James Hanson has also tweeted that the series will release in Fall 2022 and will be broadcast over two cours (three-month broadcasting slates).

