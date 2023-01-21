Movies & Television

Critical Role campaign 3 episode 46 release date, time and how to watch

By Jo Craig

Matthew Mercer as the DM in Critical Role
Critical Role - Cr. Critical Role, YouTube.

If you’re looking for your latest Critical Role fix, we confirm when the latest installment, campaign 3 episode 46, is releasing – as we know those time differences can get confusing.

Campaign one first premiered in March 2015 and ended in October 2017 with 115 episodes, and campaign two stretched from January 2018 until June 2021 with 141 episodes accumulated.

Critical Role is a web series following professional voice actors, Laura Bailey, Liam O’Brien, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham, and Matthew Mercer, who participate in Dungeons & Dragons campaigns.

Critical Role campaign 3 episode 46 release date and time

Critical Role campaign 3 episode 46 is scheduled to premiere on Friday, January 27th, 2023 at 7 pm PT, and new episodes are uploaded in full on Mondays.

This release time translates to the following times where you are around the globe:

  • Eastern Time: 10 PM EST
  • British Time: 3 AM GMT
  • European Time: 5 AM CET
  • India Time: 8.30 AM IST
  • Australia Time: 1.30 PM ACDT

Campaign 3 began on October 21, 2022, and is expected to run for approximately two to three years, with the latest episode leading the party to a terrifying figure who invites them to his tiki bar.

Where to watch Critical Role

The only place you’ll be able to watch Critical Role is on the web series’ YouTube channel, which streams the episode live.

The show’s YouTube community has grown to 1.87 million followers since its inception and its catalog of videos also includes details about the campaign’s lore and characters.

Critical Role – Cr. Critical Role, YouTube.

How many episodes in The Legend of Vox Machina?

The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated series based on the Critical Role campaigns, and season 2 is confirmed to have 12 episodes in its sophomore run.

Amazon Prime will air three episodes every Friday, putting the final triple bill’s airing date on February 17, 2023.

If you’re interested in checking out the show’s full release schedule, take a look at our complete episode guide.

The Legend of Vox Machina – Cr. © 2010-2023 Amazon.com, Inc

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

