The start of 2023 means there’s a new campaign to indulge in with the Critical Role gang and we reveal how many episodes are in the animated adaptation, The Legend of Vox Machina, season 2 on Amazon Prime, confirm the release date and lay out the release schedule with an episode guide.

Back at NYCC 2022, it was announced that the TV animation was renewed for a third season, proving the show’s popularity on the platform.

Produced by Critical Role Productions, the adult animation, The Legend of Vox Machina, adapts the first campaign of the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role, and the first ten episodes of season 1 were funded by Kickstarter back in 2019.

The Legend of Vox Machina release date and time

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 is scheduled to be released on Friday, January 20, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

Following the release of other Amazon Prime debuts, season 2 will air at Midnight ET.

This means viewers in the west will receive the debut at 9 pm PT on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Below, we have translated what the Midnight ET premiere is the equivalent of in your part of the world:

United Kingdom – 5 am GMT

Australia – 2 pm AEST

Brazil – 1 am BRT

Europe – 6 am CEST

India – 9:30 am IST

Japan – 1 pm JST

New Zealand – 4 pm NZS

How many episodes in The Legend of Vox Machina? Release schedule confirmed

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 is confirmed to have 12 episodes in its sophomore run on Amazon Prime, with each installment lasting between 24–28 minutes in length.

Following the release schedule of the first season, Amazon Prime will air three episodes every Friday, putting the final triple bill’s airing date on February 17, 2023.

Below, we have included the full release schedule and episode guide for season 2 complete with episode titles:

Episode 1: Rise of the Chroma Conclave – January 20, 2023

– January 20, 2023 Episode 2: The Trials of Vasselheim – January 20, 2023

– January 20, 2023 Episode 3: The Sunken Tomb – January 20, 2023

– January 20, 2023 Episode 4: Those Who Walk Away – February 3, 2023

– February 3, 2023 Episode 5: Pass Through Fire – February 3, 2023

– February 3, 2023 Episode 6: Into Rimecleft – February 3, 2023

– February 3, 2023 Episode 7: The Fey Realm – February 10, 2023

– February 10, 2023 Episode 8: Echo Tree – February 10, 2023

– February 10, 2023 Episode 9: A Test of Pride – February 10, 2023

– February 10, 2023 Episode 10: The Killbox – February 17, 2023

– February 17, 2023 Episode 11: Belly of the Beast – February 17, 2023

– February 17, 2023 Episode 12: The Hope Devourer – February 17, 2023

