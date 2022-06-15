What time will Dead End: Paranormal Park release worldwide on Netflix and how many episodes are premiering in season 1?

Netflix continues to add more and more animated titles to their already-vast library of 2D content. This week, the streaming giant is set to premiere their latest original animated series, this time from Blink Industries, called Dead End: Paranormal Park.

The supernatural series has already been in the news as part of an open letter to the TV Parental Guidelines Advisory Board in the US, but fans are eagerly waiting for the international release before jumping to any conclusions.

So, what date and time will Dead End: Paranormal Park release worldwide on Netflix, and how many episodes are in season 1?

On the topic of queer representation in animation, please be sure to check out Dead End: Paranormal Park, out next week! It's an awesome looking new show with a trans lead character!

What is Dead End: Paranormal Park about?

Dead End: Paranormal Park is an upcoming British-American animated horror-comedy series, based on the ‘DeadEndia’ graphic novels and the ‘Dead End’ Too Cool Cartoons.

The show will tell the story of Barney and Norma, two teenagers who dare to find work in a haunted theme park. However, their Summertime employment is about to take a mysterious turn as Barney’s loveable dog gets superpowers after an exorcism gone wrong.

“Two teens and a talking pug team up to battle demons at a haunted theme park — and maybe even save the world from a supernatural apocalypse.” – Dead End: Paranormal Park preview caption, via Netflix.

Dead End: Paranormal Park release date and time

Dead End: Paranormal Park is scheduled to release around the world via the Netflix streaming platform on Thursday, June 16th.

The series was originally meant to premiere in 2021, before it was pushed back to Fall of last year and then finally to June 2022.

Dead End: Paranormal Park will premiere from the following international times:

Pacific Time – 12 AM

Eastern Time – 3 AM

British Time – 8 AM

European Time – 9 AM

India Time – 12.30 PM

Philippine Time – 3 PM

Australia Central Time – 4.30 PM

How many episodes are in Dead End: Paranormal Park?

All episodes from Dead End: Paranormal Park are to premiere on June 16th, with season 1 consisting of a total of 10 episodes.

Episode durations have not yet been shared by either Netflix or the showrunners, but IMDB is listing the following episodes as part of season 1:

The Job (Episode 1)

The Tunnel (Episode 2)

Trust Me (Episode 3)

Night of the Living Kids (Episode 4)

The Nightmare Before Christmas in July (Episode 5)

Wait Time: 22 Minutes (Episode 6)

Norma Khan: Paranormal Investigator (Episode 7)

The Pauline Phoenix Experience (Episode 8)

The Phantom Theme Park (Episode 9)

Into the Fire (Episode 10)

Featuring as part of the Dead End: Paranormal Park voice cast are Zach Barack as Barney, Kody Kavitha as Norma, Alex Brightman as Pugsley, Emily Osment as Courtney, Clinton Leupp as Pauline Pheonix, Kenny Tran as Logan and Kathreen Khavari as Badyah.

Friendly reminder that Dead End: Paranormal Park releases on Netflix this Thursday!!

