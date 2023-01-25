Who are the cast of Disney Plus Hotstar’s latest Hindi romantic comedy series Dear Ishq, and how do they feel about their roles?

If you are in need of a new romantic comedy to fall in love with, look no further than Disney Plus Hotstar’s latest Hindi title Dear Ishq.

The series will tell the story of a blossoming romance between a famous author called Abhimanyu Razdan and his editor Asmita Roy, who takes a stance against both his fame and writing style.

So, who is the main cast of Dear Ishq, and what aspects of the new series drew them to their leading roles?

Meet the cast of Dear Ishq

The two leads in Dear Ishq are Sehban Azim as Abhimanyu Razdan, and Niyati Fatnani as Asmita Roy.

Azim is a 36-year-old Indian actor from Delhi who is best-known for featuring in Dill Mill Gayye, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Humsafars, Thapki Pyar Ki, Bepannaah and Tujhse Hai Raabta.

Fatnani is a 32-year-old Indian actress from Gujarat who is best-known for her roles in D4-Get Up and Dance, Nazar, Channa Mereya, and Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey.

The full cast list includes:

Sehban Azim as Abhimanyu Razdan

Niyati Fatnani as Asmita Roy

Kunal Verma

Vikas Grover

Kishwer Merchant

Jyoti B. Banerjee

Puneet Tejwani

Roma Bali

Beena Mukherjee

Buneet Kapoor

Kaveri Ghosh

Speaking via The Times of India, lead actor Sehban Azim explained how Razdan is “a self-made man who’s quite successful at his early age” and “the blue-eyed boy of Indian publishing known for his bestselling romance novels.”

“He’s drunk on his success not at all a quintessential guy, he’s rather callous and egoistic. He isn’t anything like the emotional and sensitive men he writes about in his novels but quite the opposite and that’s the most interesting part about my character. It’s an absolute delight to have Atif Khan as my Director. I love the vision and the details he brings-in to Abhimanyu and the story.” – Sehban Azim, via The Times of India.

Niyati Fatnani would explain that Roy is “a Bengali girl who is an award-winning literary editor. She is an honest, talented girl and is a fan of classic writers and storytellers like Premchand, Rabindranath Tagore etc.”

Abhimanyu aur Asmita ki kismat mein pyaar hoga ya war, ye toh waqt hi batayega!#DearIshq streaming from January 26, Monday – Saturday only on @disneyplushs#DearIshqOnHotstar @niyati_fatnani @SehbanAzim pic.twitter.com/LVEUD2RXea — StarPlus (@StarPlus) January 17, 2023

“She is a very today woman who is independent and will voice out her opinions and will not tolerate injustice of any kind. Which is why she openly disregards the new generation writers and their stories as she finds such stories are very superficial and having no depth or not giving any useful message to readers.” – Niyati Fatnani, via The Times of India.

Speaking via Koimoi, Azim also shared how he has taken “a lot of inspiration from the author of the book, Ravinder Singh.”

“Abhimanyu Razdan is a popular fiction writer and so is Ravinder Singh. We discussed the character very much in detail, where I discovered that the character is very different from what I am in real life.” – Sehban Azim, via Koimoi.

Azim then explained how he watched various Korean dramas in order to prepare for the role.

“I also came to know that they were trying to bring in a feel of Korean dramas to highlight the romance, but I had only heard of them and never really watched anything. So, I watched Korean dramas also to get a hang of the show and slip into my exciting role.” – Sehban Azim, via Koimoi.

More than kisses, letters mingle souls.

– John Donne #DearIshq pic.twitter.com/g2TjZyzbCn — Atif Khan (@atifcam) January 25, 2023

