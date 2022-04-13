To Your Eternity season 2 animation studio changed amidst shake up

To Your Eternity season 2 will premiere later this year, but the anime will see a notable change in animation studio and director.

To Your Eternity, also known as Fumetsu no Anata e, was one of the standout anime shows of 2021 and is set to return for season 2 later this year.

This week, a new teaser trailer for the second season was shared, but it was accompanied by news that the production studio in charge will be changed ahead of its highly-anticipated return.

To Your Eternity season 2 changes animation studio

Yesterday, April 12th, the official Japanese website, Twitter page and YouTube channel for the To Your Eternity anime series released a brand-new trailer for season 2.

As part of the caption information, it was confirmed that the new production studio working on the series’ second season would be Studio Drive, which is taking over from the Brain’s Base production company.

Studio Drive has produced two notable anime titles before, Actors: Songs Connection and Vlad Love. However, the studio has some big plans for the future, notably the upcoming anime adaptations of Uzumaki and Teppen!!!

Per Anime News Network, the studio has also worked on titles including: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Ranking of Kings, My Dress-Up Darling, Muv-Luv Alternative, Demon Slayer and Netflix’s recent Thermae Romae Novae.

A reason for the change of animation studio was not revealed, but it’s actually remarkably common for different seasons to swap out their production companies in line with the constantly changing anime schedule.

Interestingly, the To Your Eternity animation studio isn’t the only change afoot for season 2. This is because Kiyoko Sayama will be replacing Masahiko Murata as the series director; Sayama has previously worked as a director on Vampire Knight, Skip Beat, Tama and Friends, Pretear and Amanchu Advance.

To Your Eternity season 2 to return later this year

The good news is that fans won’t have to wait too much longer for To Your Eternity to return once again for its second television season.

Only a few minutes after the season 1 finale concluded on Japanese television network NHK Educational TV, the renewal for season 2 was shared worldwide. Alongside the confirmation of a second season, it was confirmed that the hit anime series would premiere in Fall 2022.

“2nd series scheduled to be broadcast in the fall of 2022. Thank you for your support so far. Fusi’s journey is still going on. Please look forward to it!” – NHK Anime World, via Twitter.

For those unaware, the anime TV schedule runs on three-month programming blocks called cours. A Fall 2022 premiere for To Your Eternity season 2 means that the anime will release in October.

At the time of writing, neither a specific release date nor an episode count for To Your Eternity season 2 has been publicly revealed.

How was season 1 rated by fans?

To Your Eternity season 1 was widely loved by fans around the world following an initially slow start.

Over the course of its two-cour broadcast, the anime developed a solid core audience and grabbed viewers’ attention with its rather depressing themes, especially when compared to other titles on the same slates.

At the time of writing, To Your Eternity season 1 is scoring a fantastic 8.9/10 on RatinGraph, 8.7/10 on IMDB, 4.8/5 on Crunchyroll Reviews and 8.39/10 on MyAnimeList – the latter of which gained over 250,000 individual reviews.

The series would eventually win Best Drama at the 2022 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

