Release date for Digimon Ghost Game 22 and Dragon Quest 73 finally confirmed after hack

Following the hacking of Toei Animation, the new release date for Digimon Ghost Game episode 22 and Dragon Quest episode 73 has finally been confirmed.

For the past several weeks, the anime industry has been reeling from the news that Toei Animation had been hacked by a third party.

Unfortunately, this caused a delay to the broadcast of four major titles, including Digimon Ghost Game and Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai.

Thankfully, those franchises have finally confirmed the new release date for their delayed episodes; so when will the fan favourite anime series return?

I don't know the extent of the toei hack, but



when is toei anime returning? — ??? (@TheFoxBook) March 31, 2022

The Toei Animation hacking

As most anime fans will now be aware, the internal networks at Toei Animation were hacked by a third-party early in March 2022.

In a press statement, Toei said that our network was illegally accessed by a third party on March 6” forcing the team to have to suspend part of their internal system.

Unfortunately, the hacking forced widespread delays to various Toei Animation products, including the latest episodes of One Piece, Delicious Party Pretty Cure, Digimon Ghost Game and Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai.

The good news is that all four affected anime series have now confirmed when their next respective episodes will premiere worldwide, see below.

#One_Piece

The hack that happened to “Toei Animation” is not something that happens in a week or two, it may take many months because hackers may have targeted sensitive information (personal cards of those who buy from the Toei animation market) pic.twitter.com/hQGSBehX7G — ?OPJAPARO (@opJaparo) March 26, 2022

Digimon Ghost Game episode 22 release date and time

As confirmed by the official Japanese website, Digimon Ghost Game episode 22 “Nightmare” will premiere on Sunday, April 17th, both in Japan and on Crunchyroll.

“We are very sorry to have kept the viewers who are looking forward to the broadcast waiting. We look forward to your continued support of Sora and Gammamon.” – News post, Toei Animation.

Crunchyroll has since confirmed that episode 22 of Digimon Ghost Game will release at its usual times:

Pacific Time – 6:30 PM PDT (April 16)

Eastern Time – 9:30 PM EDT (April 16)

British Time – 2:30 AM BST

European Time – 3:30 AM CEST

Philippine Time – 9:30 AM PHT

Australia Time – 11 AM ACST

The episode will then launch for free at the described times on April 24th.

Dragon Quest: Adventure of Dai episode 73 release date and time

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai has also shared that the anime series will return with episode 73 on Saturday, April 16th.

Similar to Digimon Ghost Game, Crunchyroll has stated that the series will also return to its usual launch window:

Pacific Time – 6 PM PDT (April 15)

Eastern Time – 9 PM EDT (April 15)

British Time – 2 AM BST

European Time – 3 AM CEST

Philippine Time – 9 AM PHT

Australia Time – 10.30 AM ACST

“Thank you for watching “Dragon Quest: The Adventures of Die” on a regular basis. Due to a system failure caused by unauthorized access by a third party to Toei Animation, which is producing this work, it was partially difficult to produce the work, but the prospect of a new broadcast has come to light.” – dq-dia.com.

Dragon Quest Adventure of Dai return on April 16th after hiatus

? pic.twitter.com/wXaBaZ7lmf — Thunder Devil watch Dragon Quest Dai (@ThunderTheDevil) April 6, 2022

