Following an amazing second season three years ago, Dr. Romantic returns with a Season 3 with even more magnetic elements. So, if you are a curious fan of the fantastic K-drama series, here’s all you need to know about its global release.

Dr. Romantic is one of the South Korean tv series that has managed to keep its fans invested by producing incredible quality in each season. Now, fans expect the same from the upcoming one.

Dr. Romantic Season 3 Episodes 1 & 2 will get released on the SBS network on Friday, April 28, 2023, and Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 10:00 PM KST and 9:00 AM ET. The season will be available on Disney Plus and Viu for Selected regions. Moreover, it will follow the exact episode count as the previous season, i.e., 16.

You can enjoy the episodes of the popular K-Drama’s upcoming season every Saturday and Sunday on the above-mentioned streaming platforms.

Meet the cast of Dr. Romantic Season 3

Every fan must be delighted to know that their beloved Han Suk-Kyu’s teacher Kim will return in the drama series’ third season. Then, the love birds, Dr. Seo Woon Jin and Cha Eun Jae, played by the very talented actors Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung, will be back on the screen with more adorable romance.

With the aforementioned lead characters, we will also see some supporting actors, including Yoon Ah Reum, Nam Do II, Jung GiTae, Bae Moon Jung, Park Eun Tak, and more.

What is Dr. Romantic’s story about?

Dr. Romantic Season 1 mainly revolved around a famous surgeon Boo Yong-Joo, played by Han Suk-Kyu. He was known as the Hand of God because of his efficiency. One day, he suddenly disappears without informing anyone about his whereabouts. He also takes a new identity of Kim Sa-bu, nicknamed Teacher Kim. He starts working at a small hospital, and there he meets two doctors, Yoon Seo-Jeong and Kang Dong-Joo. He guides them to be the best version of themselves in their profession.

In the second season, Teacher Kim comes across Seo Woo-jin and Cha Eun-Jae and guides them to become good doctors. Now, in the upcoming season, we will see that Teacher Kim’s long-awaited dream to start a Regional Trauma Center in the Doldam Hospital is finally coming true. However, with the happiness, he also has to deal with the problems that come with it. We will also see Seo Woo-jin and Cha Eun-Jae walking by his side at every step.

