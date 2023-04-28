If you don’t fancy heading to the cinema on a Friday night, there’s always the option to wait a few months until the blockbuster hits a streaming platform and we explore when to expect Guardians of the Galaxy 3 to release on Disney Plus, introduce you to the cast of the movie, and discuss if this is the last feature for the Guardians.

We previously revealed which voice actors portrayed Teefs the walrus and Floor the rabbit in the Vol. 3 clip released by Marvel and both animals are also based on Marvel Comics characters.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will serve as the final film in the GOTG trilogy and the 32nd film in the MCU, starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone.

When is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 expected to release on Disney Plus?

Going by the release pattern of past Marvel movies on the platform, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to honor an approximate 60-day exclusive run in cinemas.

After the feature leaves theatres, the Marvel movie is not immediately available on Disney Plus. Instead, past releases make their way to the streaming platform roughly 90 days after their initial release date in cinemas.

Taking these numbers into account, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is therefore expected to arrive on Disney Plus in August 2023.

Past releases Black Widow took 90 days to premiere on Disney Plus, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took 82 days, and the previous Marvel release, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will arrive on the platform on May 17, 2023, 89 days after its cinema release.

Meet the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and the rest of the Guardians are back for the final mission, including voice actors Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper as Groot and Rocket.

New additions to the MCU include Chukwudi Iwuji as the movie’s main antagonist, the High Evolutionary, and Adam Poulter who will portray Adam Warlock as a potential addition to the Guardians crew.

Below we have listed the full cast for you to become acquainted with:

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the last one?

It was previously confirmed that Vol. 3 would be the final movie in James Gunn’s MCU trilogy and the director is not expected to return for any future Guardians projects since he has his hands full over at DC.

That being said, various characters have fulfilled the role of Guardians of the Galaxy in Marvel Comics, outwith the modern crew, therefore, new characters are expected to carry the mantle in Phases 5 and 6.

There are a number of deaths expected in this closing chapter, as both Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldana have confirmed that they are closing the book on playing Drax and Gamora respectively.

Focus is also on Rocket Raccoon whose backstory is thought to bring emotional weight to the movie and we know from the trailer that the trash panda gets injured at some point.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will release in theatres on May 5, 2023.

