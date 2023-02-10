As Joe Goldberg takes his unethical lifestyle across the pond in You season 4, we introduce you to the new character, Gemma, and the actor who plays her, Eve Austin. We also explore if Gemma survives the events of the first five episodes, and if not, who killed her?

Taking the show’s popularity into consideration, fans are expecting You to return for a fifth season on Netflix, even though the run has not been green-lit yet.

Developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble for Netflix, and based on the novel series of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, the American psychological thriller, You, follows Joe Goldberg, who is part stalker, part serial killer and removes any threats that come in the way of his budding romances.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for You season 4**

Meet Eve Austin, Gemma from You Season 4

Eve Austin’s career began back in 2014 with the television series, Our Flesh, and later went on to star in other shows, Doctors, Casualty, and The ABC Murders.

Austin was also a part of the film, Our Ladies, a project following a group of Catholic school girls in Scotland, also starring Abigail Lawrie and Rona Morison.

Austin plays Gemma in You season 4 on Netflix, who is a member of a privileged Oxford friends group that attend VIP events.

Gemma is too concerned with her pampered lifestyle and fashion shows to read the room, which is why she has quickly become the most annoying character of season 4, according to fans.

Every season of #YOU has a annoying character and season 4 it’s Gemma and she might be the most annoying character of the whole series … joe needs to kill her ! — Shotgun Dan (@nnifnaD) February 10, 2023

Who killed Gemma in You?

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for You season 4**

Gemma is killed off by the Eat The Rich killer, who is later revealed to be Rhys Montrose.

The character is the final victim in season 4 part 1, and gets killed after a gathering at Lady Phoebe’s Hampsbridge House.

Joe finds Gemma with Kate standing over her with the murder weapon, and he proceeds to help her hide the body.

Gemma’s body is later discovered by Phoebe, who then begins to wrongly suspect Joe is the killer.

You – Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

How many episodes are in You season 4?

You season 4 is confirmed to have 10 installments, following the episode count of the hit show’s first three seasons.

Penn Badgley is returning as the titular serial killer accompanied by a relatively new cast – with the exception of Tati Gabrielle returning as Marienne.

The first batch of season 4 began streaming on Thursday, February 9, 2023, and part 2 will premiere one month later on Thursday, March 9, 2023, beginning with episode 6.

Below, we have included season 4’s release schedule in full, complete with the titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Joe Takes a Holiday – February 9, 2023

– February 9, 2023 Episode 2: Portrait of the Artist – February 9, 2023

– February 9, 2023 Episode 3: Eat the Rich – February 9, 2023

– February 9, 2023 Episode 4: Hampsie – February 9, 2023

– February 9, 2023 Episode 5: The Fox and the Hound – February 9, 2023

– February 9, 2023 Episode 6: TBA – March 9, 2023

Episode 7: TBA – March 9, 2023

Episode 8: TBA – March 9, 2023

Episode 9: TBA – March 9, 2023

Episode 10: TBA – March 9, 2023

You – Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

You season 4 part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

Show all