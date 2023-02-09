Joe Goldberg has finally returned to Netflix, but fans will notice that half of the new season is missing. We confirm how many episodes are in You season 4, reveal part 2 episode 6’s return date accompanied by a final release schedule, and discuss season 5 possibilities.

The series has aired faithfully every year since 2019, with the exception of 2020 during the pandemic, but the jury is still out on whether Joe will return for season 5.

Developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble for Netflix, and based on the novel series of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, the American psychological thriller, You, follows Joe Goldberg, who is part stalker, part serial killer and removes any threats that come in the way of his budding romances.

You part 2 episode 6 return date – Release schedule explained

You part 2 episode 6 is scheduled to begin streaming on Thursday, March 9, 2023, on Netflix.

The show’s fourth run has a different release schedule this time, as the season is broken into two parts instead of all episodes dropping simultaneously.

The first batch of season 4 will air on Thursday, February 9, 2023, and part 2 will premiere one month later on Thursday, March 9, 2023, beginning with episode 6.

New year, new country, new persona – and yet Joe can’t seem to shake off his past. YOU S4 Part 1 comes to Netflix on February 9th. pic.twitter.com/OgOS2pb1RN — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 9, 2023

How many episodes are in You season 4?

You season 4 is confirmed to have 10 installments, following the episode count of the hit show’s first three seasons.

Penn Badgley is returning as the titular stalker/serial killer accompanied by a relatively new cast – with the exception of Tati Gabrielle returning as Marienne.

Below, we have included season 4’s release schedule in full, complete with the titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Joe Takes a Holiday – February 9, 2023

– February 9, 2023 Episode 2: Portrait of the Artist – February 9, 2023

– February 9, 2023 Episode 3: Eat the Rich – February 9, 2023

– February 9, 2023 Episode 4: Hampsie – February 9, 2023

– February 9, 2023 Episode 5: The Fox and the Hound – February 9, 2023

– February 9, 2023 Episode 6: TBA – March 9, 2023

Episode 7: TBA – March 9, 2023

Episode 8: TBA – March 9, 2023

Episode 9: TBA – March 9, 2023

Episode 10: TBA – March 9, 2023

You – Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Is there the possibility of You season 5?

At the time of writing, You has not been green-lit for season 5 but the show’s co-creator thinks Joe could stick around for a few more years.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sera Gamble hinted that the show could run for “several more seasons”:

“I am not scared at all of saying that we definitely could follow Joe for several more seasons. That being said, it’s a tough TV landscape right now. There’s about 10 billion TV shows and orders are shorter and there’s more competition, so we never really save anything for later seasons. Our rule of thumb is always just if we have a great idea we’re going to give it to you right now.”

With no word yet on season 5’s existence, there’s obviously no release date to share, but we predict that You’s fifth run could appear around summer-late 2024. Season 4 began filming in March 2022 with a February 2023 release date and season 5 could follow a similar pattern.

tomorrow we get to see the changed man joe promised he'd be pic.twitter.com/9GwkU9of40 — YOU (@YouNetflix) February 8, 2023

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

You season 4 part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

Show all