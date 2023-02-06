HBO's The Last of Us - Cr. Liane Hentscher/HBO, © 2022. Warner Media, LLC.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Last of Us**

The infected have taken a backseat for two episodes now in HBO’s show, as antagonist Kathleen enters the scene, and we confirm if Joel and Ellie visited Kansas City in the video game, explain The Last of Us’ Pittsburgh’s absence, and reveal how many episodes there are in the adaptation alongside an episode 5 preview.

Episode 4, titled Please Hold My Hand, saw Joel and Ellie travel to Kansas City in Bill and Frank’s car, only to walk into a trap laid by Kathleen and hostile survivors.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us series follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

Do Joel and Ellie visit Kansas City in The Last of Us video game?

No, the pair never pass through Kansas City on their travels and it’s understood that the HBO adaptation has replaced Joel and Ellie’s Pittsburgh chapter with Kansas City.

Fans of the source material will know that Joel and Ellie encounter a group known as the Hunters in Pittsburgh, but in the HBO show, they encounter a similar group in Kansas City.

In an interview with Bustle, Craig Mazin explained that Melanie Lynskey’s Kathleen leads HBO’s equivalent to a Hunters group, but notes that “in the show, they’re a bit different.”

In the game, Joel and Ellie arrive in Pittsburgh after acquiring a car from Bill – the same sequence of events that leads the pair to Kansas City in the show.

The Pittsburgh Hunters then ambush Joel and Ellie in the same fashion present in the adaptation, confirming that the show has no plans to visit Pittsburgh.

HBO’s The Last of Us – Cr. Liane Hentscher/HBO, © 2022. Warner Media, LLC.

How many episodes in The Last of Us? Episode 5 preview

The Last of Us is confirmed to have nine episodes within its first season on HBO and HBO Max, and each entry will be released on Sundays.

HBO’s release schedule confirms the season finale will take place on March 12, 2023, and the next episode, episode 5, will air on February 12, 2023.

Episode 5 will see riots in Kansas City under Kathleen’s rule, while Joel and Ellie get to know familiar characters, Henry and Sam.

The Last of Us episode guide and release schedule lets you know when every episode airs, along with titles as they are announced.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Last of Us is now showing on HBO and HBO Max.

